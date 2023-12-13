Investornewsbreaks Mcewen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) Reports On October-November Consolidated Production, Provides Q4 Preview

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) McEwen Mining (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) , a gold and silver producer with operations in Nevada, Canada, Mexico and Argentina, is reporting on consolidated production during the October-November period. The company reported that production totaled 29,600

gold equivalent ounces (“GEOs”), a significant increase over the first nine months of the year. In November, gold bar production increased to 7,800 gold ounces. The company noted that, as a result of the strong gold bar performance, which was partially offset by slightly lower production at Fox and San José, MUX forecast for FY 2023 is now estimated at 154,200 GEOs. The company also reported that 18 drill rigs are currently on site at Los Azules, with more than 18,000 meters of drilling already completed; those numbers represent more than one-third of the planned meters for this season's campaign.“Gold bar has picked up the pace in the fourth quarter due to higher ore crushing rates combined with an expansion of the heap leach pad, which resulted in a large gold inventory on the heap leach pad starting to produce in October,” said McEwen Mining chairman and chief owner Rob McEwen in the press release.“Monthly production is projected to remain strong in December and into Q1 2024. The additional production from Gold Bar, combined with the announced flow-through equity financing for Fox exploration and development, puts us in a good financial position to enter 2024. Our focus is on driving continued operational improvements and growth projects across the organization.”

About McEwen Mining Inc.

McEwen Mining is a gold and silver producer with operations in Nevada, Canada, Mexico and Argentina. In addition, the company owns approximately 47.7% of McEwen Copper, which owns the large, advanced-stage Los Azules copper project in Argentina. The company's goal is to improve the productivity and life of its assets with the objective of increasing its share price and providing a yield. The company's chair and chief owner has personally provided the company with $220 million and takes an annual salary of $1. To learn more about the company, visit .

