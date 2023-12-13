Investornewsbreaks Pressure Biosciences Inc. (PBIO) Notes Publication Of Report Showing Potential For Proprietary Ultrashear(TM) Platform

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Pressure BioSciences (OTCQB: PBIO) , a leading developer and provider of broadly enabling pressure-based instruments, consumables, and specialty process development and testing services across global industries, including food and beverage, health and wellness, nutraceuticals, cosmetics, biotherapeutics and more, is reporting on the publication of a key scientific study. According to the announcement, the study is in the food safety sector and features PBIO's Ultra Shear Technology(TM), or UltraShear(TM)

or UST(TM), platform. Titled“Synergistic Effects of Pressure, Temperature, Shear, and Their Interactions on

Clostridium sporogenes

PA3679 Spore Inactivation During Ultra-Shear Processing,” the article was published in“Innovative Food Science and Emerging Technologies,” a peer-reviewed journal. The report notes the efficacy of PBI's revolutionary UST

platform in advancing food safety, preservation and stability while also enhancing consumer-sensory experiences. Those involved in the collaborative study included academic scientists from The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences with coauthorship by Dr. Edmund Y. Ting, PBIO senior vice president of engineering.“For many years, the food industry has been seeking effective methods to achieve high food safety with minimal reduction to the beneficial nutritional and sensory aspects of foods,” said PBIO senior vice president of engineering Dr. Edmund Y. Ting in the press release.“PBIO's UltraShear platform has the potential to achieve bacterial and bacterial spore destruction required to allow consumer-friendly, shelf-stable, liquid foods to be made without the addition of chemical additives ('clean label') or high heat processing (often destructive to flavor, nutrition, aesthetics, stability and other important quality attributes).”

About Pressure

BioSciences Inc.

Pressure BioSciences is a global leader in providing innovative, broadly enabling, high-pressure-based solutions for a range of industries, including biotechnology, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmeceutical and agrochemical, as well as food and beverage manufacturing. The company's products utilize both constant and alternating pressure. PBIO's patented

enabling technology platform, Pressure Cycling Technology (“PCT”), utilizes alternating cycles of pressure to control biomolecular interactions (such as cell lysis and biomolecule extraction) safely and reproducibly. PCT-based products are beginning to be widely used for biomarker and target discovery, drug design and development, biotherapeutics characterization and quality control, soil and plant biology, forensics, and counterbioterrorism applications. The company has recently expanded its market opportunities with the acquisition of the BaroFold(TM) patented technology platform, allowing PBIO to enter the biopharma contract services and GMP manufacturing equipment sector. PBIO has also developed the scalable and high-efficiency pressure-based UltraShear Technology(TM) platform, which allows for the creation of stable nanoemulsions of otherwise immiscible fluids. It also allows for the preparation of higher quality, homogenized, extended shelf-life or room-temperature-stable, low-acid liquid foods that cannot be effectively preserved using existing nonthermal technologies. The company's commitment to innovation and cutting-edge technology has established PBIO as a leader in the high-pressure industry, providing unique and effective solutions to our customers. For more information, visit the company website at .

