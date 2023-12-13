Investornewsbreaks IGC Pharma Inc. (NYSE American: IGC) To Participate At Biotech Showcase And Biopartnering @ JPM

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) IGC Pharma (NYSE American: IGC) has announced that its management team will participate in Biotech Showcase and BIO Partnering @ JPM, held in-person and scheduled alongside the J.P. Morgan 41st Annual Healthcare Conference 2024. The presentation at Biotech Showcase is slated to begin at 2 p.m. PT on Jan. 8, 2024, while the BIO Partnering event is scheduled for Jan. 9-12, 2024. During the conferences, members of the IGC management team will conduct one-on-one meetings with registered investors and pharmaceutical companies, showcasing the company's business strategy, recent partnerships and achievements, as well as anticipated milestones. IGC Pharma will additionally host one-on-one meetings in San Francisco during JPM Week.

About IGC Pharma Inc.

IGC Pharma is pioneering innovative solutions to combat Alzheimer's disease and related challenges. The IGC Pharma portfolio comprises five assets all with a singular mission – to transform the landscape of Alzheimer's treatment. IGC-AD1 and LMP target neuroinflammation, Aβ plaques and neurofibrillary tangles. IGC-AD1 is currently in a phase 2b clinical trial for agitation in dementia due to Alzheimer's (clinicaltrials, NCT05543681). TGR-63 targets Aβ plaque to disrupt the progression of Alzheimer's. IGC-M3 targets the inhibition of Aβ plaque aggregation with the potential to create a profound impact on early-stage Alzheimer's. IGC-1C targets tau and neurofibrillary tangles in a forward-thinking approach to Alzheimer's therapy. In parallel, IGC Pharma is at the forefront of generative AI development, with projects including clinical trials, early detection of Alzheimer's and drug interactions with cannabinoids.

