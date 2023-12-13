Investornewsbreaks Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) Announces Redesign Of Flagship ASR, K5v5 Begins Production And Shipping

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP) , a leading developer of autonomous security robots (“ASRs”) and blue light emergency communication systems, has announced its fifth-generation K5 ASR (“K5v5”). The company has begun production and shipping on the latest version of its crime-fighting robot, which has been redesigned from the ground up.

According to the announcement, production on the updated version of the company's flagship product has begun at KSCP's Silicon Valley headquarters, with some devices beginning to ship to clients across the country. The new K5v5 ASRs reflect insight and enhancements drawn from more than 2.5 million hours of field operations with real clients.

The updated robots feature a wider stance that creates a more planted propulsion system; raised camera elevation for near eye-level, 4K video capture; new battery architecture for improved performance; audio enhancements for broadcast messages, intercom and public address; and additional lighting for greater nighttime visibility. In addition, production time for the devices was significantly reduced, and the new device is designed for easier service and maintenance.

“The K5v5 is Knightscope's flagship ASR and is capable of both indoor and outdoor deployments,” the company stated in the press release.“For the past eight and a half years, the K5 has successfully autonomously navigated parking lots, parking structures, corporate campuses, schools, hospitals, transportation hubs, casinos, malls, warehouses and many other locations across the United States, reducing crime and keeping people safe at the places they live, work, study and visit. The next generation K5 will build on that experience and continue to be a driving force in the company's mission to make the U.S. the safest country in the world.”

To view the full press release, visit

About Knightscope, Inc.

Knightscope is an advanced public safety technology company that builds fully autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communications systems that help protect the places people live, work, study and visit. Knightscope's long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. For more information about the company, please visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to KSCP are available in the company's newsroom at



About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN