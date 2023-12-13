Investornewsbreaks Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) Announces Redesign Of Flagship ASR, K5v5 Begins Production And Shipping

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP) , a leading developer of autonomous security robots (“ASRs”) and blue light emergency communication systems, has announced its fifth-generation K5 ASR (“K5v5”). The company has begun production and shipping on the latest version of its crime-fighting robot, which has been redesigned from the ground up.
According to the announcement, production on the updated version of the company's flagship product has begun at KSCP's Silicon Valley headquarters, with some devices beginning to ship to clients across the country. The new K5v5 ASRs reflect insight and enhancements drawn from more than 2.5 million hours of field operations with real clients.
The updated robots feature a wider stance that creates a more planted propulsion system; raised camera elevation for near eye-level, 4K video capture; new battery architecture for improved performance; audio enhancements for broadcast messages, intercom and public address; and additional lighting for greater nighttime visibility. In addition, production time for the devices was significantly reduced, and the new device is designed for easier service and maintenance.
“The K5v5 is Knightscope's flagship ASR and is capable of both indoor and outdoor deployments,” the company stated in the press release.“For the past eight and a half years, the K5 has successfully autonomously navigated parking lots, parking structures, corporate campuses, schools, hospitals, transportation hubs, casinos, malls, warehouses and many other locations across the United States, reducing crime and keeping people safe at the places they live, work, study and visit. The next generation K5 will build on that experience and continue to be a driving force in the company's mission to make the U.S. the safest country in the world.”
To view the full press release, visit
About Knightscope, Inc.
Knightscope is an advanced public safety technology company that builds fully autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communications systems that help protect the places people live, work, study and visit. Knightscope's long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. For more information about the company, please visit
.
NOTE TO INVESTORS:
The latest news and updates relating to KSCP are available in the company's newsroom at
About InvestorWire
InvestorWire
(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
InvestorWire
Los Angeles, CA
310.299.1717 Office
...
InvestorWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN13122023000224011066ID1107589993
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.