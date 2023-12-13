Investornewsbreaks SRIVARU Holding Limited (NASDAQ: SVMH), Mobiv Acquisition Corp Complete Business Combination, Commence Trading

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) SRIVARU Holding (NASDAQ: SVMH) , a commercial-stage provider of premium electric motorcycles, has completed its recent business combination with Mobiv Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: MOBV) . According to the announcement, Mohanraj Ramasamy, a former Tesla executive, has been named CEO of the combined companies. Shares of the new company are expected to start trading on NASDAQ today under ticker symbol SVMH. The new company combines state-of-the-art technologies and a capital-efficient business model.“We look forward to the next phase of our journey within the U.S. capital markets,” said SRIVARU Holding CEO Mohanraj Ramasamy in the press release.“We believe our unique business model will drive significant value for our shareholders in the years ahead, given the sheer size of the Indian market, coupled with our global expansion plans. The Indian market alone is forecast to exceed $36 billion by 2027. Moreover, the EV segment is projected to reach 45% to 50% of the overall market by 2030.

Having developed India's fastest mass-production electric motorcycle on the road, featuring state-of-the-art technologies, we are well positioned to capture a significant share of the overall EV market.

Moreover, we have developed a lean and capital-efficient business model, including highly scalable, low-cost manufacturing, assembly and distribution, to support high product margins. We plan to provide more detailed business updates in the weeks ahead, including an investor webinar, in which we plan to discuss our plans for accelerated commercialization.”

To view the full press release, visit

About SRIVARU Holding Ltd.

SRIVARU is the parent company of SRIVARU Motor Private Ltd., a commercial-stage provider of premium e-motorbikes in India. SRIVARU was founded on the realization that while the rider-motorcycle relationship is deep and complex, it is in desperate need of innovation for the next generation of riders. SRIVARU provides affordable, premium, electric two-wheeled vehicles (“E2W”) that offer an exceptional riding experience with redundant three-channel automated braking, a low center of gravity to improve stability, enhanced safety features and easy charging compatible with home charging outlets. The company has a broad array of intellectual property, including a patent-pending chassis and drive acceleration system.

In addition, SRIVARU offers customers a superior total cost of ownership, compared to traditional internal combustion engine motorcycles and E2W vehicle competitors. For more information about the company, please visit .

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN