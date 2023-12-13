Toobit To List Fluxbot (FLUXB) For Spot Trading On December 15, 2023

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire )





Toobit, the leading cryptocurrency exchange platform committed to delivering cutting-edge trading experiences, is excited to announce the forthcoming listing of Fluxbot (FLUXB) for spot trading. The listing is set to go live on December 15, 2023, at 9 AM UTC, enabling users to access Fluxbot, Solana's top Telegram trading bot.

Revolutionizing Trading on Solana

Fluxbot emerges as the pinnacle Telegram trading bot on Solana, revolutionizing the landscape of next-generation trading. This avant-garde bot offers lightning-fast swaps and sniper capabilities, empowering users to seamlessly buy and sell tokens across the Solana ecosystem, including for Token 2022/SPL+ tokens.

Prestigious Accolades and Strong Foundation

Fluxbot, hailed as the Grand Champion at the Hyperdrive Hackathon during Solana Breakpoint 2023, has garnered widespread recognition. Supported by the Solana Foundation, Fluxbot's sophisticated infrastructure boasts advanced algorithms, integrated AI assistants, and a robust rugcheck feature, ensuring a secure and efficient trading experience.

Innovative Bot Features

Fluxbot introduces several groundbreaking features to augment the trading experience:

– Token Swap: Enjoy instantaneous token transactions across Solana, including Token22, with Fluxbot's lightning-fast swaps. Leveraging Jup, it ensures optimal swap routes, guaranteeing users the best prices.

– AI Assistant: Simplifying the trading process, Fluxbot's AI assistant crafts the optimal set of transactions based on user requests, streamlining trading strategies.

– Copy Trade: Engage in real-time trading by replicating trades from other wallets operating within the Solana ecosystem.

Toobit's listing of Fluxbot (FLUXB) reaffirms its commitment to providing users access to groundbreaking and secure trading tools, positioning itself as a frontrunner in the evolving landscape of cryptocurrency trading platforms. For more information on the upcoming listing of AITECH on Toobit's platform, visit Toobit's official website .

About Toobit:

Toobit is committed to providing a secure and user-friendly environment for trading a diverse range of digital assets. Continuously expanding its offerings, Toobit is dedicated to catering to the ever-evolving needs of the cryptocurrency community.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Yvonne Z.

Email: ...

Website: