National Day: December 18 And 19 Declared Holidays

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) On the occasion of Qatar's National Day on December 18, the Amiri Diwan announced that the National Day holiday begins on Sunday, December 17 and ends on Monday, December 18, 2023, with employees returning to work on Tuesday, December 19, 2023.

