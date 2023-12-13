Paramount's Reflecting Me: The Video (2023)

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published by Paramount

In 2021, Paramount Insights surveyed 15,000 consumers across the world to understand their perceptions of the state of on-screen representation and diversity. The resulting study, Reflecting Me , found that audiences craved better representation both on- and off-screen.

Two years later, as part of our Content for Change initiative, we set out to refresh our understanding and build upon those findings. In addition to a new global survey, we spoke to a variety of leading figures shaping the global conversation around media and culture.

This is what they had to say about the state of diversity, equity, and inclusion around the world.