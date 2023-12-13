Bath & Body Works Named One Of“America's Most Responsible Companies” By Newsweek

(MENAFN- 3BL) December 13, 2023 /3BL/ - Today Bath & Body Works announces its inclusion on Newsweek's ranking of America's Most Responsible Companies .

Newsweek partnered with global research and data firm Statista for their fifth annual list of America's Most Responsible Companies. The publication based its rankings on a holistic view of corporate responsibility and equally considered the three ESG areas-environment, social and corporate governance-in its findings.

“Being represented on this important ranking is an opportunity to reflect on the importance of our new ESG strategy and commitments,” says Jeff King, Group Vice President, Head of ESG for Bath & Body Works.“This year Bath & Body Works launched its first ESG report which outlines our approach toward a more resilient and responsible future. We look forward to progressing on our journey as we work to take care of the things that matter most.”

In addition to making Newsweek's ranking of America's Most Responsible Companies, Bath & Body Works recently has been recognized in several other ways including:



America's Greatest Workplaces for Veterans

America's Greenest Companies by Newsweek

World's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek

America's Greatest Workplaces by Newsweek

America's Best Workplaces for Women by Newsweek

America's Greatest Workplaces for LGBTQ+ individuals by Newsweek

Diversity in Business Award by Columbus Business First

Forbes List of America's Best Large Employers

Forbes List of America's Best Employers for Women A Diversity First Top 50 Company by the Diversity Research Institute

For more information about Bath & Body Works' ESG commitments and to read the company's inaugural ESG report, visit bbwinc/about-us/esg .

ABOUT BATH & BODY WORKS

Home of America's Favorite Fragrances®, Bath & Body Works is a global leader in personal care and home fragrance, including top-selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. Powered by agility and innovation, the company's predominantly U.S.-based supply chain enables the company to deliver quality, on-trend luxuries at affordable prices. Bath & Body Works serves and delights customers however and wherever they want to shop, from welcoming, in-store experiences at more than 1,840 company-operated Bath & Body Works locations in the U.S. and Canada and more than 450 international franchised locations to an online storefront at BathandBodyWorks .

