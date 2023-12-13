New White Paper Shares Strategies To Support The Corporate Nature-Positive Journey

(MENAFN- 3BL) BETHESDA, Md., December 13, 2023 /3BL/ - WHC (Wildlife Habitat Council) offers a new white paper available for download today, The Corporate Nature-Positive Journey | Private Sector Biodiversity Methodologies, From Strategy to Implementation. The white paper is available for free on our website .

It has become clear that the world is facing a biodiversity crisis in tandem with both a climate and pollution crisis. Within the last few decades, climate change mitigation and source reduction have become widely regulated and material concerns to the private sector, but until very recently, the escalating global loss of biodiversity has not been given the same widespread attention. As all industries rely on and impact nature, private sector action is a necessary part of global efforts to stop biodiversity loss and restore habitats.

Because of recent events and initiatives, companies are increasingly exploring how to start, scale up or report on their nature-positive action, generally described as actions that halt and reverse current trends of ecological loss. Initiatives like the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (GBF) highlight the need for private, financial and governmental sectors to commit to nature positivity. In response to emerging governmental regulations, voluntary frameworks are emerging to help companies meet new reporting expectations.

Unlike other goals like net zero, the concept of“nature positive” is not a destination, but rather an ongoing set of approaches and strategies - the Nature-Positive Journey. The nature-positive journey looks different for every company, and taking the first step can seem confusing or intimidating.

As the only international NGO focused exclusively on enabling private sector action for nature, WHC supports companies through each step of the nature-positive journey - from developing a comprehensive corporate biodiversity plan to operationalizing on-the-ground action to sharing successes. This white paper traces the journey towards nature positivity that WHC has blazed throughout its 35-year history, with examples of available solutions and successful collaborations with members and partners.

About WHC:

WHC has been working at the nexus of business and nature for 35 years. It is the only international NGO focused exclusively on enabling private sector action for nature. WHC builds strategies and frameworks that connect corporate ambition for nature to robust action on corporate lands. WHC works with mostly Fortune 500 corporations, traversing value chains, jurisdictions and geographies. It seeks to integrate nature, especially biodiversity, with climate, equity and engagement to support sustainable ecosystems and healthy communities. WHC's corporate members represent some of the leading national and multinational corporations seeking to support sustainable ecosystems and the communities that surround them. These efforts have resulted in more than 1,000 certified programs across 47 states and 28 countries.