Invenergy Opens New Montreal Office, Expanding Footprint In Canada And Quebec

MONTREAL, Dec. 13, 2023 -- Invenergy, the leading privately held developer, owner, and operator of sustainable energy solutions, today celebrated the opening of a new office in Montreal. Located in the historic district of Old Montreal, the new office will serve as a regional hub for Invenergy's work in Quebec.



Invenergy opens new Montreal office in Canada's Quebec Province

"With nearly 35 years of personal experience leading companies that have served as longstanding energy partners for Quebec, I am proud to announce the opening of Invenergy's Montreal Office. This new space reaffirms Invenergy's dedication to communities, customers and partners in Canada and Quebec," said Michael Polsky, founder, and CEO of Invenergy. "Around the world, Invenergy leads the industry in creating innovative solutions to our most pressing energy challenges. This new regional office supports our global growth and will host the premier talent that defines our Canadian team."



"At a time when Quebec is making major commitments to develop new clean energy generation capacity, this new regional hub will enable us to build on our track-record in the province and be the partner of choice to meet Quebec's ambitious energy goals," said Louis Robert, Vice President, Renewable Development.

Since 2005, Invenergy has commissioned over 1 gigawatt of clean, reliable power projects in Ontario and Quebec. Building on this track record, Invenergy's flagship Pohénégamook-Picard-Saint-Antonin-Wolastokuk (PPAW) Wind Energy Centre is in advanced stages of development and will generate up to 350 megawatts (MW) in the Bas-Saint-Laurent region in Quebec upon completion.

