Lok Sabha Security Breach: When Khalistani Terrorist Pannun Threatened To 'Attack Parliament On Or Before Dec 13'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A major \"security breach\" in the Lok Sabha led to commotion and triggered panic among the MPs in the Lower House on Wednesday, December 13.

The incident happened days after Khalistani separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun reportedly threatened to attack the Indian \"Parliament on or before December 13\".

However, no connection has yet been established between the Wednesday's incident and Pannun's threat earlier this month a video released earlier in December, Pannun had said, \"...will shake the very foundations of Parliament\", on or before 13 December, India Today reported on December 6. His statement had come soon after an alleged foiled plot to kill him on American soil came to light video reportedly featured a poster with his photo alongside Afzal Guru, the terrorist who had attacked the Indian Parliament and was hanged in 2013. The poster also read, \"Delhi bangea Khalistan\". Pannun said a conspiracy to kill him by Indian agencies had failed. Live Mint could not independently verify the reports 13 marks the 22nd anniversary of Parliament's attack by terrorists in 2001. Terrorists of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed outfits attacked the Parliament complex on this day in 2001, killing nine people happened on Wednesday?Two intruders jumped from public gallery number four at around 1 pm when the Zero hour was in progress in the Lok Sabha. They rushed toward the Lok Sabha speaker's chair and also shouted slogans like 'tanashahi nahi chalegi' (dictatorship will not be allowed).

Around the same time, two persons, including a woman, also sprayed coloured gas from canisters while shouting slogans outside Parliament premises MP said the intruder(s) were spraying some kind of gas Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Wednesday two intruders were arrested from inside Parliament and two others were nabbed from the outside. \"...all their belongings were seized,\" Om Birla was quoted by PTI as saying said the security lapse in the House is being thoroughly probed and called a meeting of MPs from all parties later in the day to address their concerns over the matterThe smoke that was released by the intruders appeared to be harmless in the initial probe, Birla said, adding it looked like it was sprayed to create sensationalism the Parliament also, two persons, including a woman, were detained for protesting using cans that released colour smoke, police were quoted by PTI as saying two persons, detained for the protest outside the Parliament are identified as---identified as Neelam (42) and Amol Shinde (25), police officials said, adding that further probe is underway.

