India May Export 20,000 Tonnes Of Sugar To Kenya Despite Ban

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "India may allow the supply of 20,000 tonnes of refined sugar to Kenya, one of its strategic partners in Africa, overriding an export ban on the sweetener.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.