Lok Sabha Security Breach: Who Is BJP MP Pratap Simha Who Issued Visitor Pass To Parliament Intruders?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Lok Sabha Security Breach: The 22nd anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack saw four miscreants cause a ruckus inside and outside Parliament with coloured smoke cannisters, and slogans of 'tanashahi nahin chalegi'. While this momentarily disrupted the Zero Hour of the ongoing Winter Session in the Lok Sabha, all attention has now been diverted to the visitor pass that the two men who intruded the Lok Sabha were issued. The visitor pass was issued in the name of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Mysuru Pratap Simha image of the visitor pass issued to the intruders to gain access to the inside the Lok Sabha was shared by suspended BSP MP Danish Ali who is Pratap Simha?Pratap Simha is a Member of Parliament from Mysuru in Karnataka to police, one of the intruders to the Lok Sabha is a Mysuru-based engineer Manoranjan D.According to reports, Pratap Simha won from the Mysuru constituency with 43.46% of votes in 2014 and increased his vote share to 52.27% in the 2019 elections 42-year-old is a former journalist and is well-known for a series of columns. He also wrote a biography of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2007 son of a farmer, MP Paratp Simha had earlier said that he idolises PM Modi sought Lok Sabha pass from Pratap Simha for over 3 monthsJP MP Prathap Simha, on whose authorisation passes were issued to two persons who jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber on Wednesday in a major security breach, knew one of the accused as he hailed from his constituency Mysuru and he would come to Simha's office very often, sources said D, one of the accused, introduced co-accused Sagar Sharma as a friend to the MP's office and got passes issued to them on the pretext of watching the new Parliament, according to PTI news reportThree passes were issued at the behest of Simha for Wednesday. However, one person, a woman, had to return as she arrived with her child whose name was not mentioned in her pass, the PTI report added D has been pursuing Simha and his office for the pass for over three months flak, Simha's office defended him, saying MPs generally entertain such requests from members of their constituency two had jumped into the House from the public gallery and opened canisters that emitted a yellow-coloured smoke, triggering panic among the MPs, a man and a woman, identified as Neelam, 42, of Haryana's Hisar, and Amol Shinde, 25, of Maharasthra's Latur area were detained on Wednesday while they were protesting outside the Parliament building carrying cans that emitted a yellowish and red smoke.

MENAFN13122023007365015876ID1107589922