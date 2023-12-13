Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma, Deputy Cms Diya Kumari And Prem Chand Bairwa To Take Oath On 15 December

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Rajasthan CM-designate and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)'s first-time MLA Bhajanlal Sharma will be sworn in as the chief minister on 15 December in Jaipur. The swearing-in ceremony will also see deputies Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa take oath.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh are also expected to attend the ceremony, with invitations extended to senior leaders and chief ministers from various states party-picked legislators Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa will be sworn in as Deputy Chief Ministers, and the former state minister Vasudev Devnani will take the oath of Assembly Speaker, said CP Joshi.A BJP spokesperson told PTI, the oath ceremony will be held outside Albert Hall at 11.15 am on Friday Sharma, a first time MLA, was on Tuesday announced as the chief minister-designate during a BJP Legislature Party meeting in the presence of the party's central observers Rajnath Singh, Saroj Pandey and Vinod Tawde Nagar MLA Diya Kumari and Dudu MLA Bairwa were announced as the picks for deputy chief ministers and Ajmer North MLA Vasudev Devnani as speaker of the assembly Sharma belongs to Rajasthan's eastern district, Bharatpur and is considered to have strong backing from Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is at present the BJP's state general secretary and holds a master's degree in political science won the Sanganer assembly seat by an impressive margin, securing 145,162 votes against his Indian National Congress (INC) opponent, Pushpendra Bhardwaj, who polled 97,081 votes Chand Bairwa is the sitting BJP MLA from the Dudu constituency in Rajasthan. Bairwa won the seat in the 2023 Rajasthan Assembly Election by defeating Congress candidate Babulal Nagar with a margin of 35,743 votes Kumari won from the Vidyadhar Nagar constituency against Congress' Sitaram Agarwal with a margin of 71368 votes Rajasthan, the vote count painted a starkly different picture from what some of the pollsters had predicted, with the BJP poised to form the government, winning 115 seats, and the Congress trailing at 69 seats went to the polls for 199 of the 200 assembly seats on November 25. The majority mark in the state is 100.

