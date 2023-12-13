Fire Breaks Out In Canteen At LTT Railway Station In Mumbai, None Injured

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A fire broke out in a canteen located near the concourse area of the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) railway station in Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon. Nobody was injured in the fire incident to a report by PTI, the fire erupted in the 'Jan Aahar' canteen on the LTT station premises around 2.45 pm fire was brought under control by 3.30 pm, said Dr Shivraj Manaspure, chief public relations officer of the Central Railway Central Railway officials, the PTI report said that the incident is likely to cause a delay in the operation of some trains as the power supply of overhead wires along platform number 1, near which the incident took place, was temporarily switched off as a precautionary measure.

“The Jan Aahar canteen is located on the first floor above the main ticket booking counter in the concourse area of the station. After the fire, the booking counters and announcement centres were immediately vacated,” an official was quoted as saying in the report.“The Central Railway switched off the power supply of overhead wires at the LTT station as a precautionary measure after the fire broke out in the canteen. This could lead to delay in arrival and departure of trains,” the official told PTI.A probe into the incident has been ordered. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained the incident, the fire brigade, and the personnel of various agencies, including the Mumbai police, Central Railway, civic ward, traffic police and Railway Protection Force (RPF) were mobilised at the spot fire brigade has declared it as a Level-2 or major fire.A video footage showed black smoke rising above the roof of the railway station.

The LTT train terminus, located in the Kurla suburb, is a busy railway station from where many long-distance express trains as well as suburban trains are operated.



