Australian High Commissioner Proposes Deeper Defence Ties With India

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "New Delhi: Phillip Green, the Australian high commissioner to India, emphasized the need for a stronger defence relationship between India and Australia, proposing that Indian officers serve at Australia's Joint Headquarters his policy speech in New Delhi, Green highlighted the shared interests of the two nations in the Indo-Pacific region, advocating for enhanced maritime domain awareness and deeper security cooperation's vision includes increased interoperability and integration of personnel and equipment, as well as collaboration in defence technology.

He stressed the importance of both countries using each other's offshore territories to extend their strategic reach and jointly developing autonomous vessels for maritime operations. He cited the example of Sydney-based OCIUS, which is working with the Australian Navy and exploring opportunities with India in this field, Green pointed out significant opportunities in green technology, critical minerals, and clean technology supply chains, expressing a desire for Indian batteries, green steel, and solar panels to be made with Australian resources also addressed the need for India to act swiftly in these sectors, considering the global interest in partnering with Australia.

However, he acknowledged existing challenges and differences in the relationship.\"We are also learning about each other at a deeper level: we've had our differences and we're managing sensitive issues, including the concerns we have about alleged activities on US and Canadian territory,” the veteran diplomat said emphasized the importance of deeper understanding, honesty, and sensitive management of these issues as the partnership grows.

“We are taking a bigger interest because, as we build this partnership, your trajectory is more important to us than it was before...,\" Green added.

