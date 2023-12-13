Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Bans Meat Sales In Open, Loudspeakers In Religious Places

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Madhya Pradesh's newly appointed chief minister and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mohan Yadav has ordered a ban on the“unregulated use of loudspeakers in religious places and other public places”, as soon as he assumed chair Pradesh's new CM also imposed a ban on meat sales“in the open”.

It was the first order issued by Yadav who took oath of office earlier in the morning, additional chief secretary (home) Dr Rajesh Rajora told news agency PTI.

Guidelines for the use of loudspeakers, based on the orders of the Supreme Court and National Green Tribunal, were also issued for immediate implementation, he said.

A flying squad will be constituted in each district to monitor the sound levels of loudspeakers and DJ systems playing music at religious places, the official said Yadav, the BJP legislature party leader and MLA from Ujjain South, was sworn in as the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday 58-year-old leader was administered the oath of office by Governor Mangubhai Patel at the Lal Parade Ground in state capital Bhopal Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president J P Nadda and Yadav's predecessor Shivraj Singh Chouhan were present at the event, the three-time BJP MLA, is the 19th chief minister of Madhya Pradesh is the state's fourth OBC chief minister from the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) since 2003, after Uma Bharti, Babulal Gaur and Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Yadav's appointment as chief minister also marks end of the era of BJP stalwart and four-time CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who dominated the state's politics for close to two decades.

The elevation of Yadav, who was not among contenders for the CM's post, is being seen as a move by the BJP to win over the numerically significant Other Backward Classes (OBC) community in other parts of the country ahead of the Lok Sabha polls due next year OBCs account for more than 48 per cent of Madhya Pradesh's population and form the core voter base for the saffron party.

