World Raises Toast To Fossil-Fuel Transition

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "History was made in Dubai on Wednesday when 196 countries agreed to transition away from fossil fuels, in a just, orderly and equitable manner, accelerating action in this critical decade to achieve net zero emissions by 2050. However, experts said the deal doesn't do enough on almost all fronts-climate targets, funding, phasing out fossil fuels, and holding historical polluters accountable.

