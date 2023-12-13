Once Listed At $125M, Turnkey Dubai Villa To Auction Via Concierge Auctions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- An extraordinary estate located in Dubai's bustling coastal Jumeirah Beach community known as Umm Suqeim 1 and designed by Viktor Udzenija, the globally renowned Dubai-based architect, is heading to auction through Concierge Auctions . The stunning turnkey 22,925-square-foot property-originally listed for $125 million-boasts six en-suite bedrooms and quarters for full-time staff.

Slated for auction in partnership with Leigh Williamson of Dubai Sotheby's International Realty and Laura Choueri of Choueri Real Estate, Villa 71 will be selling via unpublished“Reserve”, meaning it will sell at or above a predetermined price. Starting bids are expected from $50 million. Bidding opens starting 10 January and will conclude on 18 January. The home is being sold by Abdulla Al Gurg, board member and former CEO of Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group LLC, a major family-owned UAE conglomerate.

"In crafting this home, the vision was driven by Dubai's demand for exceptional luxury residences amidst its iconic skyline. The result is a bespoke living space that not only impresses but resonates with unique preferences and sustainability priorities,” said Viktor Udzenija, designer of Villa 71 in Umm Suqeim 1.“By redefining traditional architectural concepts, ensuring absolute privacy, and seamlessly integrating local cultural elements, we've not just built a home; we've curated an immersive and cosmopolitan sanctuary, a testament to Dubai's cosmopolitan allure."

Offering a range of unique features and an incredible art collection, Villa 71 is an exclusive and private oasis, just a short distance from the city's top attractions. The home includes an underground garage for 8-10 cars, with a dedicated show car garage for two vehicles. The villa's grandeur is bolstered by a 28-meter pool, fully landscaped garden, an outdoor entertainment area with sunken seating, and a privacy wall.

Adjacent to the luxurious Bali hotel, the villa offers a strategic and exclusive location, providing swift access to the city's diverse offerings, including exceptional restaurants, bars, shopping destinations, beaches, hotels, water sports, and more. Nestled along the Persian Gulf in the internationally renowned neighborhood of Umm Suqeim, it attracts the city's most prestigious residents and is also home to one of the world's most iconic structures-the Burj Al-Arab hotel.

Custom-designed art and furniture complement the interiors, which feature nine-foot ceilings and six en-suite bedrooms with built-in wardrobes. Throughout the villa, cavernous, light-filled spaces with expansive glass walls fill every corner of the home with natural light. The villa's beautiful finish incorporates satin-stained olive veneer, bronze, laminated gold glass, porcelain tile, wood flooring, and Akdag Onyx. Viktor Udzenija, a globally renowned architect, led the design of The Index skyscraper in downtown Dubai and is a protégé of the legendary architect Norman Foster.

"In the distinctive style synonymous with Concierge Auctions, we specialize in showcasing the world's most luxurious and unique properties, with Umm Suqeim Villa 71 exemplifying that commitment," remarked Charlie Smith at Concierge Auctions. "This exceptional residence, situated along the refined Dubai coastline which continues to attract the most luxurious homeowners in the world, serves as a testament to the global confidence in our strategic approach to selling and marketing the world's premier properties.”

The future homeowner will inherit a collection of exquisite art, featuring paintings by renowned artists like Ayman Baalbaki, Henri Mège, Pablo Reinoso, Abdul Qader Al Rais, and others. Additionally, the home is adorned with furnishings from acclaimed designers such as Rick Owens, Pierre Jeanneret, and Pierre Paulin. Notably, a one-of-a-kind fountain installation, visible from the dining room, stands as a unique sculpture created by Misha Kahn.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in the funding towards a new home built for a family in need.

