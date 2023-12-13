'Heights Of Opportunism...' Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Hits Out At Governor Arif Mohammed Khan

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kottayam: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday (Dec 13) said that the state's Governor is the one who ought to support Kerala during a crisis. The Governor travelled to Delhi to attend an RSS event. In his capacity as Governor, the Chief Minister questioned whether Arif Mohammed Khan needed to be present at the event. CM Pinarayi Vijayan said that a governor should act like a Governor only.

The perfect example of opportunism is Arif Muhammad Khan. The Chief Minister, however, advised against treating Kerala with such a mindset.

He questioned whose list of recommendations was used by the governor to designate members of the university senate.



"The governor appears to be holding some instruments against us," he said.



The chief minister enquired as to the governor's selection process for university appointments. The RSS makes the appointments. Additionally, he stated that the Governor is under pressure to uphold the constitution and that he should consider the morality of what he is doing.

Earlier today, Governor Khan lashed out at the LDF-led Pinarayi government against the Nava Kerala Sadas and the attack by SFI activists on his car in Thiruvananthapuram. The SFI activists had arrived at the spot to protest against the Governor with black flags over controversial appointments to the senates of universities. They were charged by the police under the harsher IPC 124 section (assaults or wrongfully restrains, or attempts wrongfully to restrain, or overawes, using criminal force or the show of criminal force).

