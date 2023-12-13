Pooja Hegde Receives Death Threat As She Inaugurates Club In Dubai, Returns To India

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Pooja Hegde is in an alert mood as it is alleged that the actress received a death threat. Yes, you read it right! Pooja was in Dubai to inaugurate a club where she got into a heated argument and later received a death threat for the same.

Although no confirmation or police complaint has been filed so far, as per Viral Bhayani, the 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' actress faced some serious issues and was immediately brought back to India.



The post is now deleted from the Instagram account.

Professional front

Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde was most recently seen in Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'

which was released in April of this year and received mediocre reviews and failed to make an impression at the Indian box office. Pooja will then co-star with Shahid Kapoor in the forthcoming action thriller 'Deva'. Rosshan Andrews directs the film, which is produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Zee Studios.

The film is set to be released in theaters on October 11, 2024.

Pooja Hegde will next be seen in 'Housefull 5', the fifth installment of the franchise stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, and Chunky Pandey.

