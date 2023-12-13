Year Ender 2023: 7 most-watched Indian shows/movies on Netflix

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Netflix released it's 6 months top 1000 most-watched shows and movies from January to June 2023. We bring to you the top 7 Indian shows and movies which made to the top 1000 list
Netflix released it's 6 months top 1000 most-watched shows and movies from January to June 2023. We bring to you the top 7 Indian shows and movies which made to the top 1000 list
Rana Naidu Season 1 starring Rana Daggubati features at number 330 globally
This Yami Gautam starrer was ranked 395 on the list, with a watch time of 41.7 million hours
Siddharth Malhotra starrer Mission Majnu ranked at number 593 with a watch-time of 31.2 million hours
Indian Matchmaking: Season 3 was ranked at number ranked 609 with 30.6 million hours watch-time
Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway ranked 645. This Rani Mukherjee starrer was watched 23.6 million hours
RRR ranked 654 on the list. This oscar winning period drama was watched 29.6 million hours
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar starring Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor directed by Luv Ranjan was watched 27.1 million hours and ranks 756 on the list
MENAFN13122023007385015968ID1107589893
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.