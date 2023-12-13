               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Year Ender 2023: 7 Most-Watched Indian Shows/Movies On Netflix


12/13/2023 2:02:27 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Netflix released it's 6 months top 1000 most-watched shows and movies from January to June 2023. We bring to you the top 7 Indian shows and movies which made to the top 1000 list

Year Ender 2023: 7 most-watched Indian shows/movies on Netflix

Rana Naidu Season 1

Rana Naidu Season 1 starring Rana Daggubati features at number 330 globally

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga

This Yami Gautam starrer was ranked 395 on the list, with a watch time of 41.7 million hours

Mission Majnu

Siddharth Malhotra starrer Mission Majnu ranked at number 593 with a watch-time of 31.2 million hours

Indian Matchmaking: Season 3

Indian Matchmaking: Season 3 was ranked at number ranked 609 with 30.6 million hours watch-time

Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway

Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway ranked 645. This Rani Mukherjee starrer was watched 23.6 million hours

RRR

RRR ranked 654 on the list. This oscar winning period drama was watched 29.6 million hours

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar starring Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor directed by Luv Ranjan was watched 27.1 million hours and ranks 756 on the list

