From London To Bengaluru: Woman Travels Across Continents To Find Missing Dogs, Offers Rs 50,000 Reward

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A devoted dog lover, Viplavi Mahendra who has been working in London, has found herself in a heart-wrenching situation as her three beloved stray dogs mysteriously vanished from their caretaker's home in Bengaluru. For over a decade, Viplavi had cherished these furry companions, and their sudden disappearance has left her deeply distressed.

The dogs, whom Viplavi had adored and looked after through her company accountant, Prakash, vanished unexpectedly between October 4 and 20. Describing them as family, these strays were not just fed thrice a day but showered with immense care and affection.

Driven by her love towards dogs, Viplavi has taken a leave of absence from work in London, her hometown, to launch an extensive search in Bengaluru. With a firm determination to find her missing pets, she and her team have been tirelessly canvassing neighbourhoods, putting up posters, distributing leaflets, and seeking assistance from local authorities.

She has also announced a substantial reward of 50,000 for anyone providing valuable information about the whereabouts of her missing dogs. The search spans various parts of the city, from Kumarapark, where her company and residence are situated, to locations like Electronic City and Anekal. Viplavi has even engaged the help of canal squads and collaborated with BMTC Bus Foster Paste Search to cover extensive ground.

It's not just about the search; Viplavi's connection with stray dogs goes beyond borders. Planning to bring two strays back with her to London, she's on a mission to provide them with a loving home and care, just like she did for her missing pets.