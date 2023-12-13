Having Hair Loss? 7 Ways To Tackle Hair Fall In Winter

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Winter can be harsh on hair, leading to increased hair fall due to dryness and other factors. Here are seven ways to tackle hair fall during the winter months.

Stimulate blood circulation in the scalp by massaging it regularly. This can promote hair growth and strengthen the hair follicles.

Reduce the use of heat-styling tools like blow dryers, straighteners, and curling irons. Excessive heat can further damage already dry hair and contribute to hair fall.



Ensure you're getting essential nutrients by maintaining a balanced diet rich in vitamins and minerals like iron, zinc, and biotin, which are crucial for healthy hair.

Keep yourself hydrated by drinking enough water. Also, use a humidifier indoors to add moisture to the air, preventing excessive dryness that can affect your scalp and hair.

Wear protective hairstyles like braids, buns, or twists to minimize exposure to the harsh winter elements.



Keep your scalp and hair hydrated. Use a nourishing, sulfate-free shampoo and conditioner to avoid stripping natural oils.

While hot showers might be tempting in winter, they can dry out your scalp and hair. Opt for lukewarm water to wash your hair and rinse with cold water to seal the hair cuticles.