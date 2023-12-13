               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
7 Steps On How To Grow Aloe Vera At Home


12/13/2023 2:01:52 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) To foster faster growth of aloe vera at home, ensure it receives bright, indirect sunlight and use well-draining soil. Water sparingly, allowing the soil to dry between waterings, and use a pot with drainage holes.



aloe vera gel

Sunlight:

Place aloe vera in bright, indirect sunlight.

Well-Draining Soil:

Use cactus or succulent soil with good drainage.

Water Sparingly:

Allow soil to dry between waterings to prevent root rot.

Use a Drainage Pot:

Ensure the pot has drainage holes to prevent waterlogging.

Temperature Control:

Maintain temperatures between 59-77°F (15-25°C).

Occasional Fertilization:

Use diluted fertilizer during the growing season.

Regular Pruning:

Trim dead leaves to encourage new growth and maintain plant health.

