7 Steps On How To Grow Aloe Vera At Home

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) To foster faster growth of aloe vera at home, ensure it receives bright, indirect sunlight and use well-draining soil. Water sparingly, allowing the soil to dry between waterings, and use a pot with drainage holes.





aloe vera gel

Place aloe vera in bright, indirect sunlight.

Use cactus or succulent soil with good drainage.

Allow soil to dry between waterings to prevent root rot.

Ensure the pot has drainage holes to prevent waterlogging.

Maintain temperatures between 59-77°F (15-25°C).

Use diluted fertilizer during the growing season.

Trim dead leaves to encourage new growth and maintain plant health.