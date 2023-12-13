Himanshi Khurana At Jagannath Puri: Actress Goes On Char Dham Yatra With Mother (Photos)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The actress and singer Himanshi Khurana embraced spirituality and kept things positive in life. On Instagram, Himanshi posted pictures of her visit to the auspicious Jagannath Puri temple.



Himanshi Khurana recently became a number one talking point after sharing the news of her breakup with Asim Riaz. While this attracted a lot of attention and unnecessary comments towards her, it seems Himanshi is staying strong.



Himanshi took to Instagram to share photos of her visit to the sacred Jagannath Puri shrine. She went to the holy spot with her mother.

"Jaganath puri with maa Chaar dham yatra...." Himanshi Khurana captioned the photo.

This marked the beginning of Himanshi's fortunate Char Dham Yatra, which takes devotees to four separate pilgrimage sites:

Jagannath Puri in Odisha, Dvarka in Gujarat, Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu, and Badrinath in Uttarakhand.

In the pictures, Himanshi can be seen embracing the local culture of places nearby the Jagannath Puri temple, with a market shown in the photographs. Himanshi can also be seen looking beautiful in a simple and traditional attire.



Some of the pictures also show the more spiritual elements of her visit. Many fans have been complimenting Himanshi for choosing positivity and embracing spirituality once again. She has previously shared her visit to Kinnaur Kalaish on Instagram too. She also began her birthday week with a hawan.

It is clear that in both good times and bad, Himanshi chooses to soak in the positivity and strength that comes with spiritual endeavors. This will surely inspire many of her fans to do the same.