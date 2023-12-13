               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Year Ender 2023: 7 Safest Cities Of India To Travel Alone


12/13/2023 2:01:11 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Embark on a solo journey through India's safest urban havens! From Kolkata to Bengaluru, these seven cities redefine safety standards, boasting remarkably low crime rates. Indulge in the rich cultural tapestry and vibrant landscapes, assured that your solo adventure is embraced by the secure embrace of these metropolises



Explore India's safest gems! From Kolkata to Bengaluru, these 7 cities redefine solo travel security. Embrace the journey with confidence and tranquility



Kolkata, securing the top spot for the third consecutive year, exhibits exceptional dedication to public safety



Chennai, holding the second position, maintains a commendable safety record. Despite a slightly higher IPC rate compared to Kolkata, the city prioritizes safety measures



Coimbatore ranks third, showcasing a commitment to public welfare. The city's proactive approach to crime prevention is reflected in its moderate IPC rate



Surat, securing the fourth position, maintains a favorable safety profile. The city's relatively low IPC rate indicates effective law enforcement measures



Pune, at the fifth position, upholds a noteworthy commitment to public safety. Despite a slightly higher IPC rate, the city implements robust measures to curb crime



Hyderabad, ranking sixth, demonstrates a substantial focus on safety. The city's moderate IPC rate is indicative of effective law enforcement



Bengaluru, securing the seventh spot, maintains a proactive stance on public safety. Despite a higher IPC rate compared to other cities on the list, it is relatively safer

MENAFN13122023007385015968ID1107589870

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search