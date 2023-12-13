Year Ender 2023: 7 Safest Cities Of India To Travel Alone

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Embark on a solo journey through India's safest urban havens! From Kolkata to Bengaluru, these seven cities redefine safety standards, boasting remarkably low crime rates. Indulge in the rich cultural tapestry and vibrant landscapes, assured that your solo adventure is embraced by the secure embrace of these metropolises

Explore India's safest gems! From Kolkata to Bengaluru, these 7 cities redefine solo travel security. Embrace the journey with confidence and tranquility

Kolkata, securing the top spot for the third consecutive year, exhibits exceptional dedication to public safety

Chennai, holding the second position, maintains a commendable safety record. Despite a slightly higher IPC rate compared to Kolkata, the city prioritizes safety measures

Coimbatore ranks third, showcasing a commitment to public welfare. The city's proactive approach to crime prevention is reflected in its moderate IPC rate

Surat, securing the fourth position, maintains a favorable safety profile. The city's relatively low IPC rate indicates effective law enforcement measures

Pune, at the fifth position, upholds a noteworthy commitment to public safety. Despite a slightly higher IPC rate, the city implements robust measures to curb crime

Hyderabad, ranking sixth, demonstrates a substantial focus on safety. The city's moderate IPC rate is indicative of effective law enforcement

Bengaluru, securing the seventh spot, maintains a proactive stance on public safety. Despite a higher IPC rate compared to other cities on the list, it is relatively safer