Parliament Clears Bill To Repeal 76 Outdated And Obsolete Laws

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Parliament on Wednesday passed a bill to repeal 76 redundant and obsolete laws with the government saying the move is part of its continuing efforts to improve the ease of living and doing business.

The Repealing and Amending Bill, 2023 was cleared in the Rajya Sabha with a voice vote. Lok Sabha had cleared the legislation on July 27 this year.

The government later moved amendment to add 11 more laws to the list, bringing the total to 76 laws. The bill proposes to repeal outdated laws like the Land Acquisition (Mines) Act, 1885 and the Telegraph Wires (Unlawful Possession) Act, 1950.

With the 76 more added, the list now stands at 1,562 such laws.

Earlier during the day,

Lok Sabha was engulfed in chaos on Wednesday afternoon after two men jumped into the House chamber. According to initial information, the two were carrying gas canisters.

Footage showed a man jumping over tables and running toward the speaker's chair. Another man standing in visitor's gallery was seen spraying yellow smoke inside the building. Two suspects were later taken into custody.

The Wednesday security breach in Lok Sabha incidentally happened on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack during which armed terrorists stormed the Parliament building.

The entire matter is being investigated thoroughly, said Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla following the incident.“Both of them have been nabbed and the materials with them have also been seized. The two people outside the Parliament have also been detained by the police,” he said.

The entry of visitors inside the Parliament House complex has been suspended after the breach.





