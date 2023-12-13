Parliament Security Breach: Congress Move To Politicise Incident Backfires, Takes Down Rahul Gandhi

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Congress party found itself in controversy yet again after it apparently sought to politicise the security breach that happened in Parliament on Wednesday afternoon. Shortly after images of the incident showed up on social media, Congress Social Media chief Supriya Shrinate took to Twitter to post, 'Daro mat... kehte hi nahi karke bhi dikhate hain (Don't be afraid. We don't just say, we get it done as well).



The post on which an enhanced photo of Rahul Gandhi looking towards where the smoke was emanating from, carried the tag line 'Jab sansad main afratafri faili thi, jananayak seena taankar khade the (When Parliament witnessed pandemonium, the leader stood unfazed).

The remarks triggered a backlash as social media users sought to point out that when MPs were accosting the intruders, standing "unfazed" seemed more cowardly.

Another user pointed out that when MPs were protecting the country's Parliament by catching and beating up the intruders, a senior Congress leader was just watching the show. "Such a spectator leader should be ashamed," the user said.

Regardless, the Congress party continued to lash out at the government for the security breach. The party sought a statement from Prime Minister Modi on "such a huge breach in the security of the House".

More so, Congress alleged that "those who are unable to keep the Parliament safe, they also lie at the border".

Meanwhile, Political party leaders convened with the Lok Sabha Speaker today regarding the recent security breach incident. The Speaker acknowledged the concerns raised by MPs regarding security and assured them that a comprehensive security review would be conducted. The Secretary General of Lok Sabha has officially communicated with the Ministry of Home Affairs, requesting a thorough examination of security measures. Until further notice, no passes will be issued for the public gallery. Additionally, Speaker Om Birla has taken note of the matter concerning the issuance of passes to Personal Assistants of MPs, according to sources.

Police sources have indicated that the breach of Parliament security was a carefully orchestrated plan. The six individuals involved were acquainted for four years, devised the plan a few days ago, and conducted reconnaissance. Despite their intention to enter the building, all six were unsuccessful in acquiring more than two passes, hindering their entry.