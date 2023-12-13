(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The

External Nasal Dilator Market size is expected to increase by USD 245.44 million , accelerating at a CAGR of

7.22% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The report also includes detailed analyses of the competitive landscape of the market and information about major market companies, including: ACHIEVE EQUINE LLC, AdvaCare Pharma, Aso Group, Buteyko Clinic International, Foundation Consumer Healthcare LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, HealthRight Product LLC, Laganshire Ltd, Mckeon Products Inc., Nasal Aid, Perrigo Co. Plc, Pharmacure Health Care International AB, Potters Hollow Company Ltd, Rhinomed Ltd., The Sleep Better Company, Victoreks Health Products Ltd. and Wilko .

This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global External Nasal Dilator Market 2023-2027

Continue Reading

External Nasal Dilator Market 2023 – 2027: Company Profile:

ACHIEVE EQUINE LLC

- The company offers external nasal dilators namely FLAIR Equine nasal strips that reduce the effort needed to move air in and out of the lungs, resulting in less stress on the lungs during exercise and a faster recovery after exercise.

.

To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, buy the report

External Nasal Dilator Market 2023 - 2027: Segmentation Analysis

The market has been segmented by Application (Nasal congestion, Snoring, and Others), End-user (Adults and Pediatrics), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The expected rise in market share within the nasal congestion segment is anticipated to be substantial during the forecast period. Nasal congestion, often referred to as a stuffy nose, happens when the tissues in the nasal area and nearby blood vessels become inflamed or swollen due to an excess of fluid. This inflammation leads to a sensation of blockage, plugging, or stuffiness in the nasal passages. Nasal congestion can be

significant challenges for children, causing disruptions in their sleep, and for infants, leading to feeding difficulties as a result of the congestion.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a PDF Sample Report

External Nasal Dilator Market 2023 - 2027: Driver & Trend:

Driver



Rising awareness is driving market growth for external nasal dilators due to their ability to unblock nasal airways for improved breathing.

Affordable, painless, and hassle-free devices aiding individuals in enhancing sleep quality by ensuring proper breathing during sleep.

Initially used by American footballers wearing mouthguards, proving beneficial for physical exercise by facilitating proper nasal breathing.

Enhanced performance observed among athletes using external nasal dilators during rigorous activities. The positive impact on global market growth is attributed to the efficiency in addressing breathing issues, snoring, nasal congestion, and sleep disorders.

Trend-

Huge growth potential in emerging economies is an emerging trend shaping market growth

Identify key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market. Download the sample report to gain access to this information

Related Reports:

ENT Devices Market : The global ENT devices market size is estimated to grow by USD 8.83 billion at a CAGR of 6.34% between 2022 and 2027.

Sinus Dilation Devices Market : The sinus dilation devices market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.54% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,497.49 million.

What are the key data covered in this external nasal dilator market report?



CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the

external nasal dilator market between 2022 and 2027.

Precise estimation of the external nasal dilator market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about

upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of external nasal dilator market vendors.

TOC:

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:

[email protected]

Website:



SOURCE Technavio