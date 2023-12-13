Purpose Group Launches Hospitales For The 100,000+ Children In The Hospital

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Purpose Group, a healthcare-focused group of ad agencies, continues to lead with purpose, bringing holiday cheer in the form of a book series to the 100,000+ kids in the US who are forced to spend the holidays in the hospital.

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 100,000 children in the hospital this holiday season will have an inclusive book series, HospiTales, written just for them.

HospiTales is a delightful three-part book series designed to calm common fears that kids may have about missing out on holidays at home.

HospiTales: A Chanukah Miracle tells the magical story of lighting a menorah when actual candles weren't allowed to be lit in a hospital. HospiTales: Santa's Secret Passage shows children that Santa is so magical that he will find them, even when no chimney can be found.

And HospiTales: Finding the Kwanzaa Rhythm tells an enchanting story of a young girl who finds a way to make a homemade gift while not being at home.

It's the hope of the illustrators, writers, and designers at The Purpose Group that these stories will help ease the stress and bring a little holiday cheer to kids who are forced to spend the holidays in the hospital. "So much of what we do every day leverages the power of storytelling on behalf of our clients. Now we get to use this expertise during the holiday time to bring thousands of smiles to kids and those who love them," says Dina Peck, Chief Creative Officer of The Purpose Group.

In a departure from traditional agency gifts, The Purpose Group is hoping to make a broader impact on the lives of young patients by creating and donating these special books. Deb Deaver,

CEO

of

The

Purpose

Group

told

us,

"We

are

consistent

in

our

belief that all great brands are built on purpose. Making a difference in people's lives should be purposeful, too."

Printed versions of the books are being hand-delivered to NYC-based hospitals, with read-out-louds being offered and streamed. The books are also accessible digitally at HolidayHospiTales,

ensuring that

children

around the

globe

can

receive

the

stories too. This online platform allows hospitals, parents, and caregivers to access the books easily, creating a more inclusive and flexible reading experience.

The Chanukah, Christmas, and Kwanzaa-themed hospital stories are a first and written for these children who may need a little more cheer. The Purpose Group was intentional in incorporating multiple holiday celebrations along with many different children in each story. This approach makes sure

HospiTales embraces the rich traditions that make each child's experience unique while celebrating both the holidays and inclusivity.

For

more

information

about HospiTales

and

to

access

the

digital

versions,

please

visit HolidayHospiTales .

About

OHG's Purpose Group

OHG's Purpose Group believes all great brands are built on purpose. The Purpose Group is comprised of Patients & Purpose, Science & Purpose, and CDM, and is an expanding group of agencies that are part of Omnicom Health Group ( )-a global collective of communications companies with more than 5,000 dedicated healthcare communications specialists. OHG

provides marketing services to the health and life-science industries and is powered by Omni Health, the first and only end-to-end data platform designed for the specific requirements of healthcare clients.

For

more

information,

please reach out

to

us

at [email protected] .

SOURCE Omnicom Health Group