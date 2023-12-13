Children's Autism Therapy Group Expands Services For Rockford Families

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ROCKFORD, Ill., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Caravel Autism Health , a leader in the diagnosis and treatment of young children on the autism spectrum, is debuting a redesigned therapy clinic and has added new specialists to meet demand from local families. Caravel will host a grand opening today at its revamped clinic at 6565 E. State Street, one of two it operates in Rockford.

Caravel specializes in Applied Behavior Analysis therapy, which helps children with autism learn to connect with the world around them. ABA therapy uses positive reinforcement to increase language and communication skills, improve focus, and decrease unwanted behaviors. It is recognized for its effectiveness by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Caravel's clinic is filled with spaces especially designed for children with autism. Each room is a designated learning environment where children focus on specific skill building:



In the Motor Skills Room, they learn gross and fine motor skills on specialized equipment including swings and a rock-climbing wall.

In the Daily Living Skills Room, therapists teach adaptive skills like using the kitchen.

The School Ready Room simulates the classroom environment and helps kids prepare to learn in a peer group setting. The Sensory Room features special lighting, audio, and rest areas.

"ABA therapy changes lives," explained Caravel CEO Mike Miller. "It helps children reach their greatest potential, which is why we focus on bringing resources and expertise to communities where there is need."

"We've had tremendous demand since we first opened our doors here," explained Jessica Popilek-Ayling, BCBA, LPC, Caravel's clinic director at the newly redesigned Rockford site. "We're excited to be adding team members and debuting this state-of-the-art clinic that will improve the lives of local children."

In addition to customized ABA therapy, Caravel's autism specialists offer evaluation, diagnosis, and family support services. For more information, call 815-792-5019 or visit caravelautism .

About Caravel Autism Health



Since 2009, Caravel Autism Health has been committed to helping families navigate the challenges of autism and providing leadership that creates better outcomes. Our team of clinical experts specializes in evaluation, diagnosis, and therapy for young children on the autism spectrum. Caravel's research-based and data-driven programs are designed to provide better outcomes that help children with autism reshape their development and embrace new ways of interacting with the world.

