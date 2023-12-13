               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Mcphy : Monthly Information Relating To The Total Number Of Voting Rights And Outstanding Shares


12/13/2023 1:48:20 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Monthly information
relating to the total number of voting rights and outstanding shares
 In accordance with articles L. 233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and
223-16 of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers General Regulation

Reporting company :

  • Corporate name: McPhy Energy
  • Public Limited company (société anonyme) with Board of Directors
  • Registered office: 79 rue Général Mangin, 38100 Grenoble
  • Registered under number 502 205 917 R.C.S. Grenoble
  • Euronext Paris Compartment B (ISIN code: FR0011742329 - MCPHY)
Date Total number of outstanding shares Total number of voting rights *
Gross Net
30.11.2023 27,977,800 29,920,208 28,725,579

* Total number of voting rights (i) "gross" calculated on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including those deprived of voting rights, (ii) "net" calculated on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached after deduction of those deprived of voting rights (treasury shares and other shares whose voting rights are suspended pursuant to laws)

