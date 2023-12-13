Mcphy : Monthly Information Relating To The Total Number Of Voting Rights And Outstanding Shares

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Monthly information

relating to the total number of voting rights and outstanding shares

In accordance with articles L. 233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and

223-16 of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers General Regulation Reporting company :

Corporate name: McPhy Energy

Public Limited company (société anonyme) with Board of Directors

Registered office: 79 rue Général Mangin, 38100 Grenoble

Registered under number 502 205 917 R.C.S. Grenoble Euronext Paris Compartment B (ISIN code: FR0011742329 - MCPHY)

Date Total number of outstanding shares Total number of voting rights * Gross Net 30.11.2023 27,977,800 29,920,208 28,725,579

* Total number of voting rights (i) "gross" calculated on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including those deprived of voting rights, (ii) "net" calculated on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached after deduction of those deprived of voting rights (treasury shares and other shares whose voting rights are suspended pursuant to laws)

