Shana Pereirra On Being A Two Time Christmas Miracle

- Shana PereirraLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Shana's connection to Christmas transcends the usual holiday significance. For her, it is a tale of life or death, as Shana's life has been saved twice at Christmas, solidifying Shana as a living embodiment of a Christmas Miracle.From a family who were forced to flee their homeland of East Timor due to war and courageously start over as immigrants to Australia, Shana was born in Darwin, Australia, and immersed into a diverse tapestry of cultures.With her parents being avid activists for human rights, she was exposed to many people from different backgrounds who had also experienced war and genocide, giving her a profound connection to humanity at a very young age. The weight of this experience left an indelible mark on her formative years, forging a deep understanding of the shared struggles and resilience that define the human journey. Never did she imagine that she would one day have to go through her own life-or-death struggle.On Christmas Eve in 2015, Shana received devastating news while visiting her family in Australia to celebrate her success as an award-winning marketing executive in Los Angeles: her kidneys were failing. Approaching her health as she did her career, she became the CEO of her medical team, eventually finding a donor for a life-saving kidney transplant.With the hurdles posed by COVID-related delays in the medical system, it took twice as long to get her donor approved for surgery. However, just as her donor was approved and hope seemed within reach, in September 2020, another blow struck when Shana learned that her heart was also failing.After a symphony of serendipitous last-minute openings, she successfully secured clearance from over 20 specialists and was placed on the heart and kidney transplant list on Christmas Eve. Given her critical condition, the anticipated wait time was 6–8 weeks. Incredibly, the very next day, on Christmas, she received a call informing her that matching organs were available-a true-life Christmas miracle.As the doctors gathered to celebrate with her and prepare her for surgery, Shana flatlined right before them, three hours before her scheduled operation. That's when the reality of how much of a miracle this was set in. In an extraordinary turn of events, what transpired next can only be described as a true marvel. Experiencing what culture calls an NDE, which Shana refers to as a Death-Death encounter, she flatlined for two minutes before the medical team managed to revive her. Upon her heart starting again, she immediately sat up and seamlessly continued her conversation, which is unheard of.Witnessing Shana recount the story firsthand is an indescribable experience. It resonates deep within oneself, touching the very core of your soul and making the profound connection between human existence and the divine tangible. She encapsulates the essence of the season and roots us in the true meaning of the Christmas spirit.“Shana's incredible story of never giving up on life, confirms that miracles do happen. And in her case - a Christmas Miracle!” -Reggie Selma, Former CNN Photojournalist and Host of the Podcast An Inspired Life Having reached a global audience through podcasts, Shana activates others to take charge of their journey. Shana now opens up for in-person engagements, ready to share her empowering narrative live.In a competitive landscape dominated by renowned figures, Shana stands out by connecting with people at the human level of mortality as the common equalizer, making her voice relatable and distinctive. Inspired by indigenous cultural practices, she believes in the power of constant storytelling as a path to the everlasting.Also available for podcasts, virtual events, and media. For more information and to connect with SHANA, please visit LinkedIn , Instagram , TikTok , and YouTube.To schedule an interview, or speaking engagement or for more information, contact Donna Segura...Phone: (210) 902-3937

