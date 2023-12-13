The Foodie Co-Op Launches Service To Help Professionals After Divorce Feed Kids

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Recruiting for Good helps professionals after divorce feed their kids; by rewarding referrals with food savings and gift cards to supermarkets

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact

Recruiting for Good helps professionals after divorce feed their kids; by rewarding referrals with food savings and gift cards to supermarkets

Recruiting for Good helps professionals after divorce feed their kids; by rewarding referrals with food savings and gift cards to supermarkets

Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life. Kids work on gigs to earn treats

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals; and funds The Foodie Co-Op to improve life for divorced parents and kids.

- Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for GoodSANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Recruiting for Good (R4Good) is a unique staffing agency that delivers sweet solutions for a better tomorrow by helping companies find talented professionals who seek to land sweet jobs. R4Good generates proceeds to fund and create social community services (sweet solutions) for professionals/kids that improve the quality of life.Since, the start of steady inflation; the cost of food has risen by 25%. And single parent households are over-burdened by feeding their family.It's a Sweet Day in LA. Recruiting for Good funds The Foodie Co+Op to Help Sweet Divorced Professionals in LA Feed Kids.According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder Recruiting for Good, "In March 2020, I launched Sweet Community Gig; 'Kids Get Paid to Eat (kids got to review the top 100 dishes in LA)' to do something sweet and meaningful for kids. Good Food was therapeutic during the pandemic for kids. And Good Food can do the same for kids whose parents unfortunately divorce."Parents that successfully participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to get help after divorce ; save money on groceries, and earn dining gift cards too.Carlos Cymerman, adds "Also, parents who successfully join The Foodie Co+Op; help their kids land a spot on The Sweetest Gigs to earn treats!"AboutBefore starting, staffing agency, Recruiting for Good, Sweet Founder Carlos Cymerman attended Grad School to become a Marriage & Family Counselor. And worked for 10 years as a teacher. Over the course of the last 15 years, Carlos continued his education and leadership development by creating sweet community services/solutions that make a lasting impact (Girls Design Tomorrow, Mom & Me Lunch, Our Moms Work, The Foodie Co-Op, The Sweetest Gigs, We Find Your Plus One, We Party for Good, and Men Kickass). Something for everyone.Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You + Community Too. To learn more visit:Finally a sweet solution helping divorced parents feed their kids. Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to Join The Foodie Co+Op; and earn generous gift cards for dining, kids cooking school, and supermarkets. To sign up visit Good for You and Community Too! Parents who successfully join the Co+Op help their kids land a spot on The Sweetest Gigs to earn treats.Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been running The Sweetest Gigs; a meaningful work mentoring program for exceptionally sweet talented kids. Kids on our creative gigs learn to appreciate themselves and life. Experience fulfillment, gain self-confidence, learn sweet skills, success habits, and positive values. Kids do reviews of sweets and earn sweet Beauty, Foodie, and Shopping Gift Cards...because, NO ONE should work for FREE...but some of us are lucky enough to work for GOOD! To learn more visit (Perfectly designed for exceptionally talented 5th and 6th graders who come from families with positive values). We prepare kids for life.

Carlos Cymerman

Recruiting for Good

+1 310-720-8324

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram