Oppn Says Parl Security Breach A 'Terror Act'; Seeks BJP MP Pratap Simha's Questioning

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 13 (IANS) The Opposition leaders on Wednesday, during the all-party meeting called by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla following a massive security breach in Parliament, demanded filing a 'terror case' in connection with the incident, and also sought a probe against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Pratap Simha on whose reference a visitor's pass was issued.

According to sources, at the meeting called by Birla, several members sought questioning of Mysuru MP Simha.

The Opposition leaders also dubbed the incident as a terror act.

Sources said that during the all-party meeting called by Birla, Trinamool Congress leaders also cited the expulsion of its MP Mahua Moitra on the grounds of national security and demanded action against Simha, on whose reference one of the suspects gained entry to the Lok Sabha's visitor's gallery.

Two persons who jumped in Lok Sabha from the visitor's gallery were apprehended and handed over to the Delhi Police personnel.

Delhi Police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

A total of five persons have been apprehended in connection with the incident.

