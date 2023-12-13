“Back To 1980”: A Throwback Listening Party Celebrating A Nostalgic New Single, 80S Trivia And An 80'S Outfit Contest

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dylan playing Guitar on Set of the Music Video for How to Write a Pop Song

Dylan Galvin and Munch are the Two Stars of the Music Video "How to Write a Pop Song"

Dylan Galvin and Munch Posing for the final shot of the music video "How to Write a Pop Song"

Invite Only 80s Throwback Listening Party Celebrates the Release of Dylan Galvins New Satirical Single: A Playful Jab at the Mainstream Music Industry.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Dylan Galvin extends a cordial invitation to music journalists and industry insiders for the highly anticipated“Back to 1980” music release party. This 80's themed event celebrates the launch of the satirical synth-pop single“How to Write a Pop Song,” a whimsical commentary on the mainstream music industry. The festivities unfold on Jan 13, 2024, from 6 PM to 9 PM in Glendale, CA.

Event Highlights

.Hosted by comedian Nik Estes, the night promises an entertaining journey with impersonations of various 80's characters and celebrities.

.A thrilling 1980s trivia competition, testing everyones knowledge of the raddest decade.

.A showcase of the best 80's attire in the costume contest with the winner will taking home the title of the ultimate '80s style icon and a prize

.An exclusive sneak peek of Dylan's single, with a breakdown of the lyrics on a projection screen, revealing his insights behind the lyrics and musical inspirations and the story behind the song

.The premiere of the music video, which draws heavy inspiration from previous decades, offering a first look at Dylan's creative vision and a sneak peek into the world of the '80s.

.A professional photographer and videographer will be documenting the evening's vibrant outfits and memorable moments, ensuring every snapshot is a time capsule of nostalgia.

.Dylan will be available for interviews upon request, sharing insights into the making of this synth-pop single.

RSVP and Event Details

To secure a spot, kindly RSVP by Jan 5, 2024, by sending an email to .... Street parking will be available, and media check-in will be at the entrance.

Dress Code

Embrace the spirit of the 80s attire ranging from the "outdated suit" to full-on "Motley Crew" and everything in between. The one rule of the night is that everyone can come bold or subdued as long as it's 80s.

Event Information

The event is invite-only and not open to the public. For more information, an interview, or an official invitation, please email ....

Save the Date

The night will be dedicated to nostalgia, satire, and synth-pop as everyone is transported "Back to 1980." Dylan Galvin, the sensational lyricist and songwriter, looks forward to seeing you at the party! The night that promises to hit all the right '80s notes.

About Dylan Galvin

Building on the success of his two EPs and inspired by his time at Berklee College of Music, where Paul Simon handpicked him out of the entire college, Dylan Galvin's dedication to authentic storytelling and lyrics resonate with listeners. His recent score for "The Essential Church" hit #1 on Apple TV's "Documentary" category. Praised by The Daily Vault for heartfelt music, Galvin seamlessly blends cinematic and lyrical pop storytelling. Featured in PASTE Magazine, Voyage LA, and Kings of A&R, he's toured coast to coast, performing for the Baltimore Ravens and the LA Rams, as well as captivating celebrities like Dylan McDermott and Fabio in Los Angeles, CA. Galvin's magnetic artistry continues to leave an indelible mark.

For more information, exclusive content, and behind-the-scenes insights, reach out to Dylan.

Dylan Galvin

Dylan Galvin Entertainment

+1 410-279-4736

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Other