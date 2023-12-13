Jenny Chandler And Mary Lai Captivate Attendees And Collectors At Miami Art Week

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jenny Chandler and Mary Lai at Aqua Art Fair

Los Angeles-based powerhouse artists Chandler and Lai partnered to uplift Miami audiences and debut new collections of work.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Los Angeles-based artists Jenny Chandler and Mary Lai partnered to take their respective works to Miami Art Week to uplift audiences through their bright colors, brushstrokes and large-scale artworks. The pair had a huge presence at two prominent Miami Art Fairs while introducing very well received new collections and marking their second time showcasing work side by side.

At Aqua Art Miami, Chandler's masterpiece 'Revelry' adorned the lobby and welcomed hotel and fair guests. In her deluxe suite, Chandler exhibited her extensive portfolio with Mary Lai as a guest artist. The exhibit totaled an impressive presentation of over thirty works of varying scale and drew large crowds throughout the duration of the fair. In addition, Chandler and Lai debuted their first collaborative efforts entitled Peace Piece I & Peace Piece II which fuse each of their unique styles and shine brightly with a neon overlay.

For the prestigious Context Art Miami Fair, the pair was part of the Lurie Gallery booth where Chandler showcased her larger-than-life acrylic canvases with each piece presenting a vibrant tapestry of emotions, inviting viewers to experience unique narratives that connect and resonate deeply.

As an entry point to the fair, Lai's AR-activated 8-foot sculpture greeted guests at the outdoor entrance. This 'Dream Portal' sculpture drew viewers to take a closer look into unlocking your own dreams and creating your own doors and paths of opportunities. A version of this interactive sculpture is also on display in front of the W Hotel in Westwood.

About Jenny Chandler:

Chandler's exceptional talent has earned her a place of distinction in the art world, receiving recognition in renowned publications and she serves as an esteemed member of the Vogue 100. Recently Chandler has exhibited at fairs such as Artexpo New York and Art Market SF. She is a passionate patron of the Arts through extensive philanthropy at LACMA, MOCA, and The Hammer Museum, amongst others. Chandler recently obtained a Los Angeles gallery space where she can soon welcome collectors and host events.

About Mary Lai:

Lai is an award-winning designer with over 20 years of art and design experience. She has worked with several notable brands including HBO Max, St. Jude, The Wahlberg Family, American Express, BAM, Snapchat and more. Lai continues to exhibit at leading art fairs worldwide Scope Miami Art Basel, Art Market SF, LA Art Show, and Plas Contemporary Korea. She continues to refine her craft and explore what it means to create art with impact in the physical and digital world.

IMAGES AVAILABLE HERE VIA BFA:





Jen DiSisto

Art Duet

+1 323-718-1391

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram