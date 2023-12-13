Jeddah Airports Awards Duty Free License to newly Joint Venture at King Abdulaziz International Airport

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Jeddah Airports Company (JEDCO) has awarded today the recently tendered contract for Duty-free contract at Terminal 1 and the North Terminal at King Abdulaziz International Airport to a Joint Venture company comprising national and international excellence.Comprising Gebr. Heinemann, Jordanian Duty-Free Shops and The Astra Group. The tender attracted most global experts in the Duty -Free industry. The newly formed group blends world-class Duty-Free operators with an extensive knowledge of the KSA market to bring best in class brands across multiple sectors in Beauty, Fashion, Accessories, Confectionery and other categories.The agreement grants a commercial operation license for 7 years to 10 sm Duty-Free area at King Abdulaziz International Airport. This is part of JEDCO's continuous efforts to enhance the passenger experience at the airport.The agreement was signed by the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Jeddah Airports Company, Engineer Raed bin Ibrahim Al-Medhiam, and on behalf of Jeddah Airports, the CEO of the company, Mr. Ayman bin Abdulaziz Abuabah. The signatories from the joint venture companies were: the CSO of Heinemann Africa GmbH Florian Seidel, the CEO of Jordanian Duty Free Haitham AlMajali, the CEO of Arab Supply & Trading Company Ghassan AkeelThe importance of the agreement lies in bringing together global experts in Duty-Free market operations with specialists in the Saudi market to offer the best brands in Beauty, Fashion, Accessories, Confectionery, and other sectors under one roof. This aligns with Jeddah Airports Company's development efforts in collaboration with its partners to provide the best level of services and diverse options for airport travelers. It also aims to provide solutions that meet their aspirations and needs, in addition to the company's continuous pursuit of achieving the goals of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy and Saudi Vision 2030.Engineer Raed bin Ibrahim Al-Medhiam, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Jeddah Airports Company, emphasized that granting the commercial license to operate the Duty-Free market to the new consortium with over 30 years of operational experience in the aviation sector will give an additional advantage to King Abdulaziz International Airport as one of the largest airports in the world. This is in line with the airport's target to be one of the fastest-growing airports in the world in terms of passenger numbers and operational activity.Al-Medhiam highlighted Jeddah Airports Company's enhance the quality of services provided at the airport in line with developments in the aviation sector, achieving the goals of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy, and extending the unlimited support received from the government of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and His Royal Highness the Crown Prince.He pointed out that King Abdulaziz International Airport aims to serve more than 114 million passengers, launch new travel destinations reaching 150, and increase non-aviation revenues to 45% of total revenues by 2030. He added that Jeddah Airports Company is steadfast in its strategic plan to achieve these targets.Mr. Ayman bin Abdulaziz Abuabbah, CEO of Jeddah Airports Company, stated that the agreement aims to develop services at the airport and enhance the travelers' experience by creating a distinctive Duty-Free market as one of the best commercial facilities globally, befitting the status of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This is amid the qualitative leap witnessed by the aviation sector in general and King Abdulaziz International Airport in particular.He emphasized the importance of the agreement in contributing to the achievement of the strategic goals of the transport and logistics sector in the Kingdom and its contribution to enriching the travel experience through the airport, which is witnessing a growing operational activity.Finally, Gebr. Heinemann, a German company founded in Hamburg in 1879, operates a wide range of major stores at 78 airports in more than 28 countries. On the other hand, the Arab Supply & Trading Company "ASTRA," founded in Riyadh in 1976, has branches in more than 11 countries. The Jordanian Duty Free company, started in Amman in 1997, manages more than 23 shops across various strategic locations.

