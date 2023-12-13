Consumer Client Services Offers Creative Solutions For Individuals Struggling With Debt

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) That letter, phone call, text message or email from a debt collector might be a blessing in disguise.

KENT, WASHINGTON, USA, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Consumer Client Services LLC, a leading advocate for consumer rights , empowers individuals that are burdened with crushing debt, and teaches them how to take legal action against unethical debt collectors. In an era where tens of millions of consumers struggle to survive, Consumer Client Services comes to the rescue of those targeted by questionable debt collection practices.Some, but not all, debt collectors use illegal tactics via letters, phone calls, text messages, and emails, to demand payment. Consumer Client Services shows consumers how to identify these violations and transform those infractions into federal lawsuits. Successful cases generally result in waiver of the debt and its removal from the consumer's credit reports. The Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (FDCPA), enacted by Congress in 1978, was written to protect the least sophisticated consumer from abusive, deceptive, and unfair debt collection practices. Despite the existence of this legislation, there are debt collectors who continue to ignore the law and persist in dishonest practices.John Carter, Senior Account Executive at Consumer Client Services, sheds light on the main obstacle a consumer faces when they're seeking legal assistance: "Finding a qualified FDCPA lawyer is easier said than done. We have a heavy workload and always need good attorneys; but most decline because they hope that 'sexy' high-profile class action case will magically appear like a unicorn. The others we talk to don't want to learn the nuances of FDCPA case law; that makes it difficult for us to engage them."Consumer Client Services fills this gap by acting as the consumer's advocate. John says, "For 2022, just over 1,400 Fair Debt Collection Practices Act cases were filed nationally against debt collectors, a miniscule amount with plenty of room for improvement. In contrast, at the beginning of 2023, a well-known debt collector filed 500-700 lawsuits weekly in Pennsylvania alone. Our unique model of helping consumers sue debt collectors is successful. I am pleased to report that business is robust."Consumer Client Services LLC can be contacted at (253) 260-5359 for individuals seeking help holding debt collectors accountable for their actions.About Consumer Client Services LLC: Consumer Client Services LLC specializes in helping individuals who are being victimized by illegal debt collection practices. Committed to empowering consumers, the organization provides education and guidance, with the goal of arriving at successful legal outcomes. For more information, visit consumerclientservicesllc or contact John Carter at (253) 250-5639 or email: ...

