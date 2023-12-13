Therap Releases Exciting Preliminary Schedule For The 2024 Therap National Conference: A First Look At The Session Topics

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TORRINGTON, Conn., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, the national leader in HIPAA-compliant electronic documentation solutions for organizations in the Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS), Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS), and other human services industries, is thrilled to announce the preliminary schedule for the 2024 Therap National Conference! The conference is set to take place February 6-8 at the Renaissance Denver Central Park Hotel in Denver, Colorado.

Join Therap for this immersive three-day event to connect, learn, and share experiences with Therap team members and users. The conference boasts over 250+ sessions catering to all levels of users, including Beginner, Intermediate, and Advanced level sessions. The schedule is thoughtfully designed to provide attendees with opportunities to learn about

Billing, Q/A, Person-Centered planning, and more.

Therap has created innovative new session formats and schedule options to cater to the diverse preferences of attendees. In addition to traditional user presentations and standard sessions, participants can now opt for personalized One-on-One Meetings, hands-on Bootcamps for intensive learning, Fast Tracks offering quick overviews, and collaborative Table Topics networking sessions. Attendees have the flexibility to choose between the Main Schedule and Fast Track Schedule, allowing them to either delve into details or concentrate on key highlights, ensuring a customized and engaging experience tailored to their individual needs.

Attendees can look forward to user presentations and learn about subjects such as utilizing ISP Programs for tracking support documents and proof of training, exploring innovative applications of Medication Administration Records (MAR), leveraging data to drive results, understanding Therap's billing process, and enabling independence through self-advocate accounts. The presentations will also delve into documenting person centered information via the Personal Focus Worksheet and achieving a paperless environment through Therap's Documentation Crosswalk.

Registration for the 2024 Therap National Conference conference is open and tickets are still available. Attendees are encouraged to register early to secure their spot at this innovative and informative event.

For more information on 2024 Therap National Conference, please visit:

