The Met: Live In HD 2023-24 Season Continues With Live Transmission Of Verdi's Nabucco On Saturday, January 6, Presented By Fathom Events

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Renowned international cast features Ukrainian soprano Liudmyla Monastyrska, Georgian baritone George Gagnidze, and South Korean tenor SeokJong Baek in his Met debut

The Live in HD transmission to be hosted by Grammy Award–winning American soprano Angel Blue

DENVER, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Metropolitan Opera's 2023–24 Live in HD season continues with the live transmission of Verdi's early masterpiece Nabucco on Saturday, January 6, at 12:55PM ET, in the company's classic production of epic proportions.

The grand, larger-than-life staging promises to draw opera lovers and newcomers alike for this dramatic retelling of biblical history.

Fathom Events will also present two encores of Nabucco on Wednesday, January 10, at 1:00PM and 6:30PM local time.

In his Met role debut, Georgian baritone George Gagnidze

stars as Nabucco, the imperious king of Babylon, alongside Ukrainian soprano Liudmyla Monastyrska

reprising the role of his vengeful daughter Abigaille. Singing the lovers Fenena and Ismaele are Russian mezzo-soprano Maria Barakova , in her Met role debut, and renowned South Korean baritone-turned-tenor SeokJong Baek , in his company debut. Ukrainian bass Dmitry Belosselskiy

repeats his celebrated portrayal of the high priest Zaccaria, and Italian maestro Daniele Callegari conducts the performance, which will feature the ultimate showcase for the Met Chorus, "Va, pensiero."

Elijah Moshinsky 's monumental staging was first performed at the Met on March 8, 2001, and last appeared in 2017. The creative team includes set designer John Napier , costume designer Andreane Neofitou , and lighting designer Howard Harrison .

Habib Azar will direct the Live in HD presentation for cinemas, with two-time Grammy Award–winning soprano Angel Blue providing exclusive behind-the-scenes access and conduct interviews with the cast and creative team during intermission.

The Stars of Nabucco

Daniele Callegari, conductor; Milan, Italy

Liudmyla Monastyrska, Abigaille; Kyiv, Ukraine

Maria Barakova, Fenena; Kemerovo, Russia

SeokJong Baek, Ismaele; Jeon-Ju, South Korea

George Gagnidze, Nabucco; Tbilisi, Georgia

Dmitry Belosselskiy, Zaccaria; Pavlohrad, Ukraine

Press Quotes

"Singing with strength and clarity, the ensemble filled the company's imposing hall without sacrificing the smooth texture and depth of its sound ... [Gagnidze] shaped

Nabucco's full character arc with his baritone, from the sheeny resonance and dripping venom of a boastful king to the long, stately lines of a penitent one ... Belosselskiy, who returned as Zaccaria in 'Nabucco,' sang attractively ... SeokJong Baek, in his Met debut, had ardor to spare as Ismaele, and the mezzo-soprano Maria Barakova sang Fenena with vibrancy. The conductor Daniele Callegari brought richness, panache and stylistic cogency to 'Nabucco,' showing what's possible when a maestro approaches this early score with integrity." -The New York Times

"Chorus was splendid ... 'Va, pensiero' seemed to ride on air. It seemed to float-beautifully breathed and in tune ... very satisfying ... prayerful, simple, transcendent ... Ms. Monastyrska was both beast and angel ... Belosselskiy was a pro, giving what he had, which was plenty" - New Criterion

The 2023–24 Live in HD season continues with Carmen (live on January 27, with encores on January 31), La Forza del Destino (live on March 9, with encores on March 13), Roméo et Juliette (live on March 23, with encores on March 27), La Rondine (live on April 20, with encores on April 24), and Madama Butterfly (live on May 11, with encores on May 15). All performances will be Saturday matinees transmitted live from the Met stage.

The Met: Live in HD

series is made possible by a generous grant from its founding sponsor, the Neubauer Family Foundation. Digital support of The Met: Live in HD is provided by Bloomberg Philanthropies. The Met: Live in HD series is supported by Rolex.

