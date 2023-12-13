Association Of Marshall Scholars Congratulates The 51 Winners Of 2024 Marshall Scholarship

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Marshall Scholars congratulates the 51 winners of the 2024 Marshall Scholarship recently announced by the British Government. Marshall Scholars are among the most accomplished recent graduates in the United States.

University of Cambridge (PRNewsfoto/Association of Marshall Scholars)

The incoming class is the seventieth class of the Marshall Scholarship program, created by an Act of British Parliament in 1953 in gratitude for the United States' assistance under the Marshall Plan. The increase in funding was announced earlier this year in the UK and US' new economic partnership known as the "Atlantic Declaration ."

This year's class includes aspiring diplomats, doctors, fighter pilots, and scientists. Half of the 2024 class will pursue STEM-related degrees, including several who will study issues relating to the ethics and advancement of Artificial Intelligence.

The program is principally funded by the British Government but also benefits from generous support through partnership arrangements with world-leading British academic institutions, the Association of Marshall Scholars, and the British Schools & Universities Foundation. Winners pursue graduate degrees in almost any academic subject at any university in the UK.

The 2024 Marshall Scholarship recipients are: