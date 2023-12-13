(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Embrace the holiday spirit with WILD BADGER POWER's special Christmas offerings.

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --We're excited to unveil an extensive range of power tools perfect for every outdoor aficionado, now available at unbeatable discounts of up to 24%.

Whether you're tidying your lawn or battling winter snow, our high-performance tools are designed to handle every challenge. This festive season, we make it easy to find that ideal gift with our diverse selection of durable, efficient power tools.

Holiday Extravaganza: Jungle Bell Bonanza Offers Exclusive Festive Deals and Unique Gift Ideas – WILD BADGER POWER

Seasonal Specials Just for You:

This Christmas, dive into WILD BADGER POWER's world of exceptional deals. We're not just offering discounts; we're providing a gateway to high-quality, dependable tools for lawn maintenance, snow clearance, and more. Our holiday promotions are the perfect opportunity to empower your loved ones with the gift of efficiency and reliability.

With WILD BADGER POWER, make this Christmas a celebration of power and performance. Discover our specially curated selection of tools and take advantage of our limited-time offers to make your holiday shopping stress-free and joyful:

Wild Badger Power 40V Snow Blower

Deal Price: $317.99 (Save $81.01)

Experience a snow-free winter with our Snow Blower, a powerhouse that swiftly clears snow from driveways and pathways. Featuring a brushless motor for 20% more power, it excels even in heavy snow conditions, ensuring exceptional performance.

Wild Badger Power 26cc String Trimmer :

Deal Price: $129.08 (Save $30.91)

Effortlessly conquer overgrown lawns with our 26cc 2-cycle engine Weed Whacker. Precision-designed for efficient grass and weed control, this tool features a harness for arm relief and enhanced stability. The full crank engine not only reduces emissions but also boosts fuel efficiency, ensuring a longer lifespan.

Wild Badger Power 4-in-1 Multi Yard Care Tools :

Deal Price: $183.30 (Save $45.70)

Meet the versatile Multi-Tool with an articulating pole saw attachment. Equipped with a string trimmer, brush cutters, articulating-head hedge trimmer, and a 10-inch pole saw, it caters to various lawn needs. Expand its capabilities by adding an additional attachment for an all-in-one solution. The landscaping, tool-free, link on attachment system is shed-friendly, saving crucial space!

Wild Badger Power 53cc Leaf Blower : Deal Price: $204.28 (Save $34.72)

With a robust 53cc 2-cycle engine delivering 1.9kW and 6700 RPM, this blower effortlessly tackles tough debris. Keep outdoor spaces pristine with the Gale-force Leaf Blower. Its ergonomic design and high-speed capabilities make leaf cleanup a breeze.

Wild Badger Power 40V 18"

Deal Price: $236.87 (Save $43.12)

Ideal for the residential use, the lightweight lawn mower combines power and precision for a perfectly manicured lawn. With 40V batteries providing up to 30 minutes of runtime, the brushless motor delivers 20% more power, extending the engine's lifespan.

Wild Badger Power 40V 16" Chainsaw :

Deal Price: $145.46 (Save $33.54)

From tree pruning to firewood cutting, this Chainsaw is a reliable companion for any outdoor cutting task. Equipped with a high-efficiency brushless motor and Smart Cut technology, this chainsaw delivers exceptional performance and precision.

For those seeking the perfect holiday gift, WILD BADGER POWER offers variety of power tools suitable for gardening enthusiasts, DIYers, and homeowners alike. Backed by reliable customer service and a 3-YEAR warranty, each thoughtful selection ensures practicality and adds powerful value to any outdoor toolkit.

These exclusive Christmas discounts and holiday gift recommendations are available on the WILD BADGER POWER Amazon Official store. Don't miss the chance to power up your holiday gifting this season. For more information, please visit:



About WILD BADGER POWER:

Feel the Wild, Harness the Power

WILD BADGER POWER delivers premium Lawn Care tools, supported by our own factory and innovative R&D team over 15 years.

Our Mission: Empower outdoor enthusiasts with innovative, reliable, and eco-conscious power solutions.

Our vision: Lead the industry in crafting cutting-edge equipment that harmonizes with nature, amplifies efficiency, and enriches lives.

Press Contact:

Justin Novosel

+1 (833)-822-0145



