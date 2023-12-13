SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Veradigm Inc.(MDRX) Investors Of A Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadline

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Veradigm Inc. ("Veradigm" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MDRX) of a class action securities lawsuit.



CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Veradigm investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between February 26, 2021 and June 13, 2023. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

MDRX investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at ... or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (a) Veradigm had overstated its historical revenues by at least $20 million; (b) Veradigm had artificially inflated its revenue by recording duplicate transactions, among other things, over a more than two-year period; (c) Veradigm had artificially inflated its earnings and margins and materially misrepresented demand for the Company's products and services during the class period; (d) Veradigm had failed to maintain effective internal controls over its financial reporting; (e) Veradigm had failed to comply with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) regarding appropriate revenue recognition practices; and (f) as a result of the foregoing, the Company's financial projections were materially false and misleading and lacked any reasonable basis.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Veradigm during the relevant time frame, you have until January 22, 2024 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

