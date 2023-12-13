Organization Of Canadian Nuclear Industries Congratulates Its 2023 Award Winners And Announces New Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

2023-24 OCNI Board of Directors

The Organization of Canadian Nuclear Industries (OCNI) held its AGM, Awards, & Holiday Luncheon Event with broad participation from its 245 member companies.

- Bill Walker, OCNI President & CEOPICKERING, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Organization of Canadian Nuclear Industries (OCNI) held its AGM, Awards , and Holiday Luncheon Event yesterday with broad participation from its 245 member companies.The 2023 OCNI Service Excellence Awards were presented to four OCNI member companies by OCNI President and CEO Bill Walker.“Through our company award presentations, we illuminate a brilliant array of talent within our industry and membership. Each award is a testament to the dedication, innovation, and excellence that define our community. As we celebrate the achievements of our members, we not only acknowledge their individual accomplishments but also collectively showcase the outstanding capabilities that make our industry shine,” said Bill regarding the award presentations.Awards presented:.“Balance Means Business” Award: Millwright Regional Council - Canada for their impactful initiatives dedicated to increasing the representation of women, veterans, Indigenous peoples, and other underrepresented groups..“Service Excellence” Award: Promation Nuclear for their dedication to upholding high supplier service standards in critical areas such as Cost, Quality, Safety, and Capacity. Notably launching the 'first of a kind' BP AMFMTM Filtration System, deemed "legacy/destiny defining" by Bruce Power Procurement Senior Management, highlighting their effective business engagement and collaboration in the industry..“Innovation” Award: L3Harris MAPPS Inc. for the development of the groundbreaking 3D Digital Twin. This technology empowers nuclear plant operators, engineering firms, plant designers, and regulators to visualize and address design and maintenance challenges efficiently..“Export” Award: Deep Trekker for delivering state of the art remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for use as an inspection tool in over 100 countries and their work with Westinghouse to develop a special reactor-safe inspection ROV that will be used globally for refueling inspections.OCNI was pleased to honour four outgoing Board of Directors , who have displayed initiative, leadership, and diligence on a wide variety of OCNI assignments during their tenure on the board. A sincere appreciation to:.Doug Brophy, United Engineers & Constructors, Inc..Andrew Lawrence, Deep Trekker.Desiree Norwegian, Atunda Inc..Mario Pieries, HatchOCNI is also pleased to announce that Fabricia Piñeiro Tresierra was elected Chair of the Board of Directors, along with Tanya Bodiroga as Vice Chair, Iftikhar Haque as Secretary, and Matt MacDonald as Treasurer. OCNI members also approved the appointment of six new directors for three-year terms on the 15-person OCNI Board. The list of OCNI directors (in alphabetical order) for 2023-24 includes:.Ahab Abdel-Aziz of Gowling WLG (Canada) LLP.Brian Agnew of Framatome.Tanya Bodiroga of AMAG Inc, Vice Chair.Susan Brissetteof Wild Matriarch Inc.Michael H. Chatlani of L3Harris MAPPS – returning, newly elected.Jasdeep Dulku of ShawFlex.Iftikhar Haque of Terrestrial Energy, Secretary – newly elected.Fareshta Hashemi of Curtiss-Wright Nuclear Canada – newly elected.Emma Hauch of ATS Automation – newly elected.Matt MacDonald of Aecon Nuclear, Treasurer.Lisa McBride of GE Hitachi.Fabricia Piñeiro Tresierra of Westinghouse Electric Company, Chair – returning, newly elected.Alex Sakuta of Kinectrics.Louie Shoukas of PCL Industrial Constructors.Mimi Ginger Wilde of Hatch – newly electedWe extend our gratitude to all candidates who stepped forward to nominate themselves for this year's board of director elections. The slate of candidates was truly impressive.-30-Organization of Canadian Nuclear Industries (OCNI) is an association of more than 245 suppliers to the Canadian and international nuclear industry that employ more than 15,000 highly skilled and specialized engineers, technologists, and trades people. OCNI companies design reactors, manufacture major equipment and components, and provide engineering services and support to CANDU nuclear power plants in Canada as well as to CANDU and Light Water Reactor (LWR) plants in offshore markets.Contact:Bill Walker, President, Organization of Canadian Nuclear Industries905.830.0073 or 226.930.4457, ....Lauren Lowns, Manager Operational Services and Member Support, Organization of Canadian Nuclear Industries905.839.0073 or 289.980.7700, ...

Bill Walker

OCNI

+1 905-839-0073

email us here