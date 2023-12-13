Curtis Valentine Chooses Ascendant Entertainment To Launch Book Project

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Curtis Valentine, educator and founder of Real Men Teach, wants to inspire, empower more Black men to pursue teaching career

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Curtis Valentine, educator and founder of Real Men Teach , has partnered with Ascendant Group Branding, the leading minority-owned branding and literary agency for representation and brand counsel.Mr. Valentine founded Real Men Teach, an organization committed to diversifying the teaching profession by reshaping perceptions, providing scholarships, and empowering young people through mentorship.Real Men Teach aims to increase the representation of black educators in classrooms by fostering an environment that encourages more black men to pursue teaching careers."I'm thrilled to partner with Ascendant Group Branding, the premier resource for authors and causes like myself seeking to maximize their impact," Mr. Valentine said. "Together with Ascendant, I know we can bring meaningful change to the educational landscape."Through this new partnership, Mr. Valentine will collaborate with Ascendant on expanding the impact of Real Men Teach and developing his forthcoming book "Real Men Teach: The Book." Ascendant's expertise in brand narrative and reach will allow Mr. Valentine to drive awareness of his mission to inspire and empower more Black men to pursue teaching careers.Ascendant Group's track record with representing CEO's and leveraging brand strategy to catalyze systemic change made them the ideal partner for Real Men Teach."We are honored to lend our expertise in amplifying missions and social impact brands to Real Men Teach," Ascendant CEO Raoul Davis said. "Curtis Valentine's vision aligns directly with our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion."This partnership represents an exciting step as Mr. Valentine and Real Men Teach work to drive progress and change to education . For interviews with Mr. Valentine or more information about Real Men Teach, contact [insert ascendant name, email and phoneAbout Real Men Teach: Real Men Teach was founded by renowned educator and author Curtis Valentine. As Co-Director of the Progressive Policy Institute's Reinventing America's Schools Project and a current Prince George's County Board of Education member, Mr. Valentine aims to bring transformative change to the educational landscape. For more information visit: our-campaignAbout Ascendant Group Branding: Ascendant Group is proud to provide services in marketing, branding, brand management, PR, social media, design, photography, and publishing to CEO's globally, building human to human connections. For more information, visit:

Neil Foote

Ascendant Group Branding

+1 2144483765

email us here