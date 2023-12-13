Women's Blind Cricket: Nepal Beat India By 10 Wickets In 3Rd T20

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 13 (IANS) Captain Binita Pun and Mankeshi Chaudhary smashed scintillating fifties as Nepal defeated India by 10 wickets in the third T20 on Wednesday here at Police Gymkhana Cricket Ground in the first-ever women's Bilateral Cricket Series for the Blind 2023.

In a must-win encounter for Nepal, the visiting team came firing on all cylinders in the third match to defeat India by 10 wickets. Binita (78) and Mankeshi (75) didn't allow Indian bowlers to settle and chased down the target in the 20th over quite comfortably.

India scored 171/4 in the allotted 20 overs and were not able to claim a series win as Nepal got over the line without losing wickets. Binita, who is currently the leading run scorer for Nepal in the series, was adjudged as Player of the Match.

With this win, Nepal has kept their hope alive and India now leads the series by 2-1 with two more matches to go this week.

Opting to bat first India got off to a good start with Simu Das leading the charge as the side went past the 30-run mark in four overs. Nepal's Sarita Ghimire ran out Sushma Patel to put break on the scoring spree.

India lost two wickets after the power play as Simranjeet Kaur and Phula Saren departed without causing much trouble to the scoreboard as the Women in Blue were reduced to 67/3 in the ninth over.

Simu Das, however, continued her onslaught and took India score to 100/4 in the 12th over despite losing Ravanni (14). With nine overs left and six wickets in hand, Sunita Srathe and Simu Das built a 76-run unbeaten stand for the fifth wicket as India scored 171/4 in the allotted 20 overs.

Chasing 172, Binita and Mankeshi stitched a 174-run stand to help Nepal defeat India by 10 wickets in the third T20.

India and Nepal will now face each other in the fourth T20 match on Thursday with an aim to level the series.

--IANS

bc/