Casa Introduces Stablecoin Vaults For Monetary Sovereignty

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



For the first time, Casa members can hold bitcoin, ether, and stablecoins with their own sovereign multi-key vaults.



Members can secure USDC and USDT in their Casa ETH vaults.

With Casa stablecoin vaults, members can hold dollar-pegged stablecoins with multiple keys, so losing a key doesn't have to mean lost funds.

DENVER, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Casa , the leading provider of self-custodial vaults for bitcoin and ethereum investors, is introducing stablecoin support as the latest addition to its vault product. Casa members can now hold Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC) alongside bitcoin and ether in sovereign multi-key vaults.

With today's rollout, Casa members can create their own sovereign multi-key vaults for BTC, ETH, and stablecoins for the first time and manage them all in the Casa app.

Casa builds its vaults using multisig, a security protocol requiring multiple signatures to send transactions from within the vault. Because these vaults use multiple keys, Casa members can better protect their assets from hacks, accidents, and third-party risks using a personalized vault with three or more keys.

Casa's mission is to help people own, secure, and manage their private keys safely and easily – without the anxiety of having to go it alone.

Today's introduction comes in the wake of FTX and similar scandals making the risks of third-party custodians painfully clear. Stablecoins are an attractive option for investors who wish to hold dollar-pegged assets on their own, without trusting a third party.

Because stablecoins are tokenized digital assets, they can be held in self-custody wallets with enhanced security, like Casa's multi-key wallet options, and often transferred faster than dollars in the traditional financial system. Additionally, Casa members who hold stablecoins in their vault can sidestep concerns of crypto exchange impropriety.

"The relationship between custodians and depositors can be described as tenuous at best," said Nick Neuman, Casa CEO and co-founder. "Investors should be able to choose their assets and safeguard them on their own, wherever their domicile happens to be. A combination of stablecoins and bitcoin is an innovative way to bring choice and control to investors of all types."

According to Jameson Lopp, Casa CTO and co-founder, "At Casa we're always seeking to make it easier for people to be their own bank. With the addition of stablecoins, it is possible for Casa clients to manage a robust savings vehicle with less risk from both volatility and key loss."

Looking ahead in its roadmap, Casa is planning enhancements to its industry-leading inheritance offering to better personalize it for additional assets.

ABOUT CASA

Casa helps people store bitcoin and other digital assets by empowering them to own, secure, and manage their private keys safely and easily. To learn more, please visit:

SOURCE Casa Inc.